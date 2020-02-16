High Performance Computing Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

— High Performance Computing Market 2018

The growing requirement to process large volumes of data with speed and accuracy has fueled the adoption of HPC solutions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the High Performance Computing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the High Performance Computing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The government and defense application area is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global High Performance Computing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of High Performance Computing.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AMD (US)

Atos (France)

AWS (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Cray (US)

DDN (US)

Dell (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Hitachi Vantara (US)

HPE (US)

Huawei (China)

IBM (US)

Inspur (China)

Intel (US)

Lenovo (US)

Microsoft (US)

NEC (Japan)

NetApp (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Services

Education

Manufacturing

Media

Medical

Energy

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 High Performance Computing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Computing

1.2 Classification of High Performance Computing by Types

1.2.1 Global High Performance Computing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global High Performance Computing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global High Performance Computing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Education

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Media

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Energy

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global High Performance Computing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global High Performance Computing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) High Performance Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) High Performance Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) High Performance Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) High Performance Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) High Performance Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of High Performance Computing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AMD (US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AMD (US) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Atos (France)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atos (France) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 AWS (US)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AWS (US) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cisco Systems (US)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cisco Systems (US) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cray (US)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cray (US) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 DDN (US)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DDN (US) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Dell (US)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dell (US) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Fujitsu (Japan)

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 High Performance Computing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Fujitsu (Japan) High Performance Computing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

