High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis, Technical Study and Business Guidelines till 2025

Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide High-performance Computing (HPC) Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The new report on the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market provides key insights into the High-performance Computing (HPC) market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the High-performance Computing (HPC) market.

High Performance Computing refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.

The fast-paced growth in the IT industry is expected to be the major driver for the high-performance computing market. The hardware segment constitutes a major part of the revenue generated in the high-performance computing market.

The market report pegs the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market at US$ million at the end of 2017 and shall keep a good CAGR of % throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. At the end of the forecast period, the High-performance Computing (HPC) market is projected to reach the value of US$ million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the High-performance Computing (HPC) market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global High-performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High-performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

AMD

NEC

HPE

Sugon

Fujitsu

Intel

IBM

Microsoft

Dell

Cray

Lenovo

Amazon Web Services

Rackspace Market size by Product –

On-premise

Cloud

Market size by End User/Applications –

Academic Research

Bio-Sciences

CAE

Defense

EDA/IT

Financial Services

Government

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global High-performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High-performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size

2.2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players High-performance Computing (HPC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into High-performance Computing (HPC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High-performance Computing (HPC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

