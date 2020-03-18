High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market Is Booming Worldwide with Key Players : Akzo Nobel N.V., The 3M Company, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Overview

High performance anti-corrosion coatings are advanced materials that are applied on metal and concrete components in various manufacturing plants that are exposed to severe corrosive surroundings. Epoxy coatings, acrylic coatings, and urethane coatings are major product segments of the global high performance anti-corrosion coatings market. These coatings are broadly consumed in core industries. Oil & gas, tanks & pipes, construction, marine and power generation are major end-users of the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market. Oil & gas held the largest demand for high performance anti-corrosion coatings in 2017. However, the power generation segment is expected to create substantial growth opportunities for the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market during the forecast period. Use of waterborne process technology is likely to be one of the potential substitutes for solvent-borne coating systems in the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market by 2023.

The report estimates and forecasts the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market on the global, regional, and country level. The study provides forecast from 2017 to 2023 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Segmentations

The study offers a comprehensive view of the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market by dividing it into product segments such as epoxy coatings, acrylic coatings, urethane coatings, and others. In terms of end-user, the global high performance anti-corrosion coatings market has been segmented into oil & gas, marine, construction, tanks & pipes, power generation, and others. End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2017 to 2023 in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn).

Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for high performance anti-corrosion coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report includes country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for product and end-user segments. Key countries such as the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, as well as ASEAN and GCC are incorporated in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual products and end-users in all regions and countries.

Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Research Methodologies

The report comprises a comprehensive value chain analysis that provides a broad view of the market. Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain. The report covers drivers and restraints for the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market at the global level.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the high performance anti-corrosion coatings market. The report encompasses a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users have been analyzed based on their attractiveness, growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated to derive general attractiveness of the market. The report also includes price trend analysis of raw materials derived from petrochemicals such as propylene, ethylene, and aromatics as well as high performance anti-corrosion coatings from 2017 to 2023.

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and reinforcing our secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global High Performance Anti-corrosion Coatings Market: Competitive Landscape

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Akzo Nobel N.V., The 3M Company, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company are key players profiled in the report. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.