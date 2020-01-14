High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments by 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Analysis of 20 Manufacturers & Deals” to its huge collection of research reports.

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is an FDA-approved, minimally invasive therapeutic technology with the potential to transform the treatment of many medical disorders by using ultrasonic energy to target tissue. Till date more than 100,000 patients have been treated with HIFU therapeutic technology; nearly 25,000 patients alone treated in 2015. New regulatory approvals in United States and other part of the world, expansion of research and treatment sites and innovation continues in new companies are some the growth driving factors for HIFU devices.

Prostate Cancer is the Leading use of HIFU Technology Globally

Prostate cancer is one of the common types of cancer in the men. Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow uncontrollably. It is estimated that nearly 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will be found in the United States and nearly 26,730 men is expected to die in 2017.

About One Third of the Total HIFU Patients are Treated for Uterine Fibroids Cases in 2015

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that originate in the uterus. Most of the women did not found any symptoms whereas some women have painful period. The exact cause of uterine fibroids is unclear. Uterine fibroids are the other leading application for HIFU device. About one third of the total HIFU patients are treated for uterine fibroids cases in 2015.

Nearly One Third of the Total HIFU Manufacturers are based in European region

At present 36 companies are manufacturing HIFU device globally. Nearly one third of the total manufacturers are based in European region. France and United States are two most favorable places for HIFU manufacturers in European and North American region.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Analysis of 20 Manufacturers & Deals is the 2nd edition report on High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Renub Research. This 150 page report contains 17 Figures and 14 Tables it provides a detailed analysis of the HIFU products of the companies.

All the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in the report has been studied from 7 viewpoints

HIFU Manufacturers, Research Sites, Pre–Clinical Research Sites, Clinical Research Sites, Technical Research Sites & Commercial Treatment Sites

Major Deals (Collaboration Deals, Distribution Agreement Deals, Partnerships Deals) – 2012-2017

HIFU Products

HIFU Patents and Intellectual Property

HIFU Clinical & Regulatory Status

Companies HIFU Revenue

Latest Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)

20 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers studied in the report is as follows

EDAP TMS

Sonacare Medical

Haifu

Insightec

Theraclion

Alpinion

Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd

Eye Tech Care

FUS Instruments

Image Guided Therapy

Philips Healthcare

Profound Medical Corp

Promedica Bioelectronics

Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Wikkon

Sonic Concepts

Verasonics

Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co., Ltd

EpiSonica

This report provides the answer of following questions

– How many HIFU research sites are currently working across various world regions and in globe?

– What are the company’s latest developments in the HIFU segments?

– What is the advantage of the each HIFU manufacturer products?

– How many HIFU clinical research sites are currently working across various world regions and in globe?

– What are the company’s latest developments in the HIFU segments?

– How many HIFU commercial treatment sites are currently working across various world regions and in globe?

– What are the company’s latest developments in the HIFU segments?

– What is the advantage of the each HIFU manufactures products?

– How many HIFU products are available for the particular company?

– What is the HIFU product regulatory status for the particular company?

