High Flow Oxygen Concentrators Market Insights, Status, Future Trends, Product Type, Manufacturers, Key-Players 2023

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on “High Flow Oxygen Concentrators: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023”. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the market.

The 2017 study has 224 pages, 67 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the studies continue to show that the very ill need high flow oxygen.

High flow oxygen concentrators perform a strong function of caring for patients with serious respiratory disease. Equipment provides oxygen to people with lung disease, who are old, and to those who live in highly polluted areas. High flow 6LPM to 15LPM oxygen concentrators can provide more pure oxygen during the night than regular 5LPM units do. This is able to facilitate better sleeping and keep patients alive longer.

With stripped down functioning, devoid of the features needed to support mobility during the day, high flow oxygen concentrators become less expensive, lighter, and more fully fit to purpose than they were previously. This use of high flow oxygen concentrators provides continuous flow oxygen with units that extend the market for many years.

Major factors driving the market for high flow oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances. The worldwide aging population creates demand for high flow medical oxygen. An increase in the number of people with end stage COPD and other severe respiratory diseases creates need for advanced medical oxygen. Advantages of newer high flow oxygen concentrator devices are that they are more reliable. They are generally affordable. Reimbursement drives markets.

According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the team that wrote the study, “An oxygen concentrator with a high flow is necessary to meet the oxygen requirements of a patient in severe respiratory distress. A higher liter per minute setting is needed for more severe cases of low oxygen in the blood stream. A person with healthy lungs breathes 21% oxygen from the air. Someone with moderate to severe COPD breathes in a much lower percent. They need the extra oxygen provided by the high flow systems.”

High Flow Oxygen Equipment Market Forecasts

High flow oxygen concentrator markets at $148 million market in 2016 are set to become a $527.4 million market in 2023. These represent a very specialized type of oxygen equipment. Steady growth is anticipated because the high flow units are the only device that helps severely ill patients with respiratory disease with supplemental oxygen throughout the forecast period.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

– Respironics

– Invacare

– AirSep

– Nidek

Market Participants

– Other

