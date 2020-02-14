High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottles Market Industrial Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2016-2026

HDPE bottles are those bottles which are made from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) granules. HDPE pellets are made by heating petroleum to certain desired temperature. HDPE bottles are strongly preferred over traditional plastic bottles because of its properties such as lightweight yet super durable, impact-resistant, long lasting and weather resistant, resist any mold or rotting and from the manufacturing point of view it’s reusable and easy to mold, and it emits less of harmful gasses during production. For the reasons mentioned above HDPE bottles are now used in packaging of chemicals, detergents, cosmetic, fruit juices, etc. as it doesn’t contaminate any product.

Market: Drivers & Restraints

The market for HDPE bottles is expected to be primarily driven by household and individual’s demand which is increasing across the globe. Large chunk of working population travels a long distances for work, and they look for easy to carry, and sturdy bottles for their needs. HDPE bottles have been able to meet this wide gap, packaging designs, and strategies adopted by various FMCG industries in order to attract customer with a differentiator factor by packaging items in different design and types of HDPE bottles. HDPE bottles can be recycled and for the very fact that recycling saves energy and environment it is very popular in U.S. and as per a press article alone in U.S. 1 billion of HDPE bottles were recycled in 2012 only.

Stringent rules and bans imposed by the government on the use of harmful plastic and manufacturing of harmful gasses and chemicals emitted during the production of plastic is a key factor driving the demand for HDPE bottles. Hazards of plastic contaminating the products with which it gets direct contact are few of the possible factors which will drive HDPE bottles market since HDPE bottles carry none of such threats.

As HDPE granules are made with petroleum, price fluctuation in petroleum can pull the prices of HDPE bottles upwards. Adulteration in the manufacturing of HDPE bottles by mixing with cheap plastic to make profits unethically, recent claims by independent researchers that HDPE bottles emit estrogenic chemicals similar to ordinary plastic which can harm human health can act as a restraint for the growth of HDPE bottles market.

HDPE bottles Market: Segmentation

The global HDPE bottles market is segmented on the basis end users, sales channel and region.

On the basis of end users, the global HDPE bottles market is segmented into:

Domestic use

Chemical industries

Cosmetic industries

Pharmaceutical industries

On the basis of sales channel, the global HDPE bottles market is segmented into:

B2B

B2C

HDPE bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, global HDPE bottles market is segmented into five regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions mentioned above, North America accounts for a significant share of HDPE bottles market, owing to the stringent regulations and norms in using a particular grade of plastic bottles. HDPE bottles have gained a substantial proportion due to its chemical composition which poise slightest threat to life and health, in U.S. product such as fruit juices, milk, detergent, cleaners, etc. are now primarily packaged in HDPE bottles which are in the way giving a massive boost to HDPE bottles market. Europe is followed by North America market for HDPE bottles market following a similar trend as U.S. However, Asia-Pacific market for HDPE bottles market is emerging and it is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period with booming F&B industries, pharmaceutical industries, and increasing households with population rise, etc. in the region. In the Middle East & Africa, the market of HDPE bottles are in a nascent stage, and it is expected that the market will grow over the forecast period. Latin America has witnessed a decent start for market of HDPE bottles, due to the demand from various field

HDPE bottles market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the HDPE bottles market are, Parker Plastics, Graham Blowpack Pvt.ltd., Vivek Polymer India, Maynard & Harris Plastics, CL Smith, All American Containers, O.BERK COMPANY, LLC, Alpha Packaging, Kaufman Container, Fisherbrand