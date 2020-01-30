High Demand for Miniaturized Electronics to Boom the Multi-chip Module Market

A multi-chip module is a unifying substrate that amalgamates several integrated circuits and discrete electric components. Multi-chip module technology finds several applications in supporting semiconductor functions. With research and advancements in electronics there has been a rise in demand for miniaturized electric equipment and sleek electronic devices. Owing to these factors, the global multi-chip module market is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Adoption of Internet of Things Technology to Create New Avenues

There has been a tremendous increase in the adoption of IoT for several industrial and commercial applications. This has increased the demand for multi-chip modules as they offer extensive memory storage required for IoT. This has led to a rise in production of multi-chip modules, thereby propelling the global multi-chip module market. Moreover, multi-chip modules finds wide range of applications in the automotive segment such as automotive control modules and car radios. Consequently, an expansion in the automotive industry has surged the multi-chip module market’s growth. Further, a booming consumer electronics sector has helped the market expand its global footprints.

In addition to the aforementioned drivers, a rising demand and production of embedded devices has expedited the market’s growth. Embedded devices have revolutionized multi-chip packaging, thereby benefitting the market. Moreover, rising demand for semiconductor products with high capacitance is also expected to boost the multi-chip module market’s growth. Additionally, a reduced manufacturing cost of the product owing to an integration of several electrical components in a single chip will promote the market’s expansion.

In terms of geography, North America contributes to the highest revenue share in the global multi-chip module market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of several multi-chip module manufacturers. Asia pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to a high demand from the automotive and telecommunications sector.

