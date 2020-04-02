High Content Screening Market Insights, Research Report With Yokogawa, Genedata, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, BD, Danaher, Merck Group, PerkinElmer, Inc., BioTek Instruments, Cell Signaling Technology

Global high content screening market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 623.29 million to an estimated value of USD 1427.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing healthcare services.

Market Definition: Global High Content Screening Market

High content screening which is also known as high- content analysis or cellomics, is a method which uses microscopic imaging so that they can observe, measure and analyze multiple parameters within cells. This can be done using multi- parameter image processing, automated microscopy and visualizing tools so that data can be collected from the cell populations.

Key Market Competitors: Global High Content Screening Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the high content screening market are General Electric Company, Danaher, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Merck KGaA, TTP Labtech, Thorlabs, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Olympus Corporation, Essen BioScience, Inc., Merck KGaA, Evotec A.G., Genedata AG, Cell Signaling Technology, Sysmex Corporation.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investments in R&D

Technological advancement in the imaging solutions is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing cost of content screening instruments is restraining market.

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Ncardia announced the launch of their DiscoveryHIT drug screening platform which will help the researcher to access human diseases early in the drug discovery process. The aim is to provide better medicines to the patients.

In June 2017, GE Healthcare Lifesciences announced the launch of their new IN Carta image analysis software which will combine powerful analytics with an intuitive user interface and will provide fast, quantitative results from images acquired on IN Cell Analyzer system. Without the need for complex pre or post processing operations, this software can extract the information needed for downstream phenotypic analysis.

Competitive Analysis: Global High Content Screening Market

Global high content screening market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high content screening market for global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation: Global High Content Screening Market

By Product Instruments

Flow Cytometers

Cell Analyzers

Cell Sorters

Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems Consumables

Reagents and Assay Kits

Microplates

Other Consumables Software Services Accessories

By Applications Primary and Secondary Screening Target Identification and Validation Toxicity Studies Compound Profiling Other Applications

By End- User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic and Government Institutes Contract Research Organizations

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia- Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

