High Content Screening Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

“Surge in projects regarding toxicity studies and drug discovery has led to an upsurge in demand for techniques related to high content screening in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, growing support from the government is expected to impact the global market growth of content screening positively. According to a recently published report by Trends market research (TMR), the global high content screening market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% over the projected period, 2018 – 2025.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Increasing need for identify micro-molecules, peptides and small molecules associated with human cells has revved up demand for high content screening technique in the biotechnological companies. Moreover, surge in projects related to drug discovery and research activities related to biotechnology and life science is likely to boost demand for enhanced screens in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Bound to such factors, the global market of high content screening is expected to witness significant growth during the projected period.

Government is taking initiatives to encourage research related to drugs and biotechnology. Such factors are likely to impact the global market growth of high content screening positively through 2025. Sales of high – end and mid – end high content screening instruments is expected to contribute towards the global market growth of high content screening in terms of revenue by the end of 2025.

Furthermore, increasing focus on secondary screening of various cells for studying toxicity cases is predicted to rev up adoption of high content screening technique in the global market. Additionally, growing need to assess risks related to chronic diseases is expected to boost demand for high content screening technique. Such factors are expected to contribute significantly towards the global market growth during the projected period.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry to Remain a Leading Segment

Cell imaging and analysis equipment is expected to represent a dominant segment in the global market of high content screening through 2025. Among other products, software is expected to register an impressive CAGR growth during the projected period. In terms of consumption, primary and secondary screening is expected to register significant growth throughout 2025. This segment is predicted to register growth of XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, and will account for a share of over 36% in the global market by the end of 2025.

Toxicity studies among other applications is expected to register a growth of XX% CAGR, and is predicted to exceed US$ XX Mn by 2025 – end. Healthcare and pharmaceutical industries among various end users is predicted to remain a dominant segment in the global market of high content screening during the projected period. Biotechnology among other applications is expected to register the second highest growth in the global market of high content screening by the end of 2025.

Western Europe to Remain the Largest Market

Western Europe among other regions is predicted to remain the largest market in the global market of high content screening. The market in this region is expected to account for a major revenue share, representing nearly US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025. Western Europe is predicted to register a growth of XX% CAGR throughout 2025.

North America among other regions is expected to remain the second largest market, and will account for a market share of more than 31%. APAC among other regions is predicted to witness considerable growth in the global market through 2025.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of high content screening include PerkinElmer Inc.,Becton,GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Olympus Corporation,Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD),Merck Millipore Corporation,Thorlabs Inc.,Sysmex Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation,and Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices).”

