High Consumer Acceptance for Unit Dose Packs to Continue to Drive the Stick Packaging Market

Transparency Market Research provides vital insights on the stick packaging market in its published report, titled “Stick Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027.” In terms of revenue, the global stick packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to various factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in this report.

Convenient packaging formats are gaining popularity in the market day-by-day. Stick packaging is utilized for multiple applications and its handiness is unparalleled. Stick packs are tube-shaped, elongated packets which are sealed at both the ends. Usually, stick packaging is a cylindrical-shaped unit dose packaging product designed to contain gels, liquids, semi-solids, and powders for customers in various end-use markets including personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages, dental, industrial, and diagnostics among others. Stick packaging is desirable and easy-to-handle packaging solution for on-the-go applications.

In the report, TMR suggests that the growing inclination towards the use of single-serve packaging solutions coupled with convenience, quality, and sustainability offered by stick packaging is supposed to fuel the global stick packaging market during the next decade. Among material type, the polyester segment is supposed to dominate the stick packaging market throughout the forecast period. It offers high strength, heat resistance, and abrasion. Polyester is highly adopted in the packaging industry and has low moisture absorption and excellent wear resistance. Among filler type, powdered products account for more than 40% of the global stick packaging market. Stick packaging is ideal for the packaging of powdered materials due to their easy handling and convenience. Stick packaging with capacity in the range 5-10 ml is supposed to dominate the global stick packaging market.

Among applications, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the stick packaging market. It is attributed to an ongoing trend of on-the-go products in the food industry. The TMR study analyses the stick packaging market in various regions and emphasizes the key market dynamics affecting the stick packaging market. The rising demand from multiple industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, homecare, and other sectors will propel the stick packaging market during the forecast period. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global stick packaging market during the next decade.

North America is expected to dominate the stick packaging market throughout the next decade. In the North American region, the U.S. is expected to lead the market, attributed to its high acceptance of standardized packaging to offer single-serve solutions to the customers.

The North American region is followed by Europe and APEJ. Similar trends are followed by the countries in these regions. Stick packaging is rapidly gaining market due to its compact size and it also minimizes film usage and reduces carbon footprint. These factors are expected to fuel the global stick packaging market during the forecast period.

Moreover, stick packaging is customizable and can be tailor-made as per customer requirement. In the pharmaceutical industry, the application of unit dosage has grown during the past few decades. Stick packaging is a portable packaging solution and therefore, preferred by people to avoid handling bulky packs. Also, the pharmaceutical industry in various parts of the world is now more inclined towards the production of unit dosage by replacing traditional bottle dosage as it enables dosage accuracy. Stick packaging is one among various other forms of unit dosage available. However, the preference for unit dosage will certainly give a boost to the sales of stick packaging due to high dosage accuracy and consumer compliance.

The manufacturers operating in the global stick packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Incorporated, GSC Packaging Inc., T.H.E.M., Sonic Packaging Industries, GreenSeed Contract Packaging, Aristo Pharma GmbH, Aaron Thomas Company, Inc., Ion Labs Inc., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, GFR Pharma, Glenroy, Inc., Nellson Anaheim, GreenSeed Contract Packaging, Label Impressions, Inc. and Contract Pharmacal Corp. among others.