High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Market Analysis, Technical Study and Business Guidelines till 2025

This report presents the worldwide High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arzon Solar (Amonix)

Isofoton S.A.

Magpower

Semprius Inc.

Soitec

Solar Junction

Silex

Suncore Photovoltaic

Sunpower Corporation

Zytech Solar

SolFocus

High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Breakdown Data by Type

Photovoltaic Conversion Rate <30% Photovoltaic Conversion Rate 30%-40% Photovoltaic Conversion Rate >40%

High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Utility-Scale

Other

High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Photovoltaic Conversion Rate <30% 1.4.3 Photovoltaic Conversion Rate 30%-40% 1.4.4 Photovoltaic Conversion Rate >40%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Utility-Scale

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Market Size

2.1.1 Global High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Production 2013-2025

2.2 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Market

2.4 Key Trends for High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 High Concentrated Photovoltaic (HCPV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

