High Barrier Pouches Market: Regional Outlook ,led by Fres-co System USA Inc., Spektar d.o.o. Gornji Milanovac, The Barrier Packaging Company, Label Technology, Inc

High Barrier Pouches are made up of high performance barrier resins and films which provide highly protective environment to the material inside of the pouch and increase its shelf life. High barrier pouches are capable of preventing access of any foreign agent inside of the pouch, whether it is a flavor, aroma or a gas. These pouches are also suitable for pasteurized and sterile application. Due to their enhanced physical, chemical, mechanical and thermal properties, high barrier pouches can be used for hot as well as cold filling and can be customized in different shapes and sizes accordingly. Besides, high barrier pouches provide very good seal reliability for optimal product safety and convenience, and adjustable peelability to the consumers. To manufacturers, high barrier pouches provide excellent output on high speed machines and good compatibility with different sterilization techniques.

High barrier pouches also play a key role during transportation of the packed materials. Products packaged in high barrier pouches occupy less space, providing better storage-volume efficiency and thus leading to reduced transportation costs. Owing to ease of operation in putting appealing brand presentation on high barrier pouches, they are also helpful in marketing and branding of the company. Due to such technical and economic factors, global high barrier pouches market is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Global High Barrier Pouches Market Dynamics

The market for high barrier pouches is anticipated to be driven by growing consumption of packaged food and beverages products across the globe. Pouches are now one of the most popular packaging technique and are largely used are for packaging both the dry and the liquid food. Owing to their better physiochemical characteristics, high barrier pouch are increasingly being used across various applications in food & beverages industry, including packaging of dried food, fruit compote, baby food, dairy products, confectionary, snack food, breakfast cereals, fresh and processed meat, powdered instant drinks, hot drinks, juice drinks, wine and other food products. The growing application range of high barrier pouches is expected to drive their market throughout the forecast period.

Biodegradability is the one of the major challenges to be faced by market players involved in the production of high barrier pouches. With government organizations continuously focusing on the development and use of bio-based materials, major opportunity lies to develop bio-based and biodegradable pouches material.

Global High Barrier Pouches Market Segmentation

The global high barrier pouches market is segmented on the basis of materials used to manufacture these pouches. They include, aluminum foil, metalized polyester, saran coated PET, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polypropylene, nylon, polyester and polyethylene.

On the basis of type of pouches, the market is segmented into stand up pouches, retort pouches, spouted pouches, 3-side seal pouches and others.

On the basis of application, high barrier pouches market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, transport packaging, food service packaging and others.

Global High Barrier Pouches Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global high barrier pouches market can be segmented by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America, followed by APEJ, is expected to hold the largest market share in the global high barrier pouches market. However, growth of the North American and the European market is forecast to be slower than that of the APEJ market.

Global High Barrier Pouches Market Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global high barrier pouches market include Bemis Company Inc., Mondi Group, Bernhardt Packaging & Process, Dura-Pack, The Vacuum Pouch Company, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd, Montage, Schur Flexibles Group, Fres-co System USA Inc., Spektar d.o.o. Gornji Milanovac, The Barrier Packaging Company, Label Technology, Inc., Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd., NatureWorks LLC and many more. The companies are emphasizing on research and development to produce better quality product at lower costs in order to maintain the competitive advantage in global high barrier pouches market during the forecast period. The companies are focused to improve the materials such as coatings with increased heat tolerance and strength and higher barrier film substrates. They are also moving towards simplifying the packaging from complex multi-layer laminates to much simpler packaging solutions without compromising shelf life.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.