High Barrier Packaging Films Market | What’s Trending and a Predictive Look Forward

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global high barrier packaging films market in its published report titled “Global High barrier Packaging Films Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis, 2013-2017, and Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2028”. In terms of revenue, the global high barrier packaging films market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which TMR sheds light in this report. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) high barrier packaging films market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period.

High barrier packaging films are defined as films that have a thickness of more than 25 µm. High barrier packaging films physically restrict the passage of any molecules or compounds. High barrier packaging films provides protection from oxygen and moisture. There are certain factors which fuel the growth of the global high barrier packaging films such as it uses modified atmosphere packaging which enhances the shelf life of packaged product.

In this report, Transparency Market Research suggests that the high barrier packaging films will play a major role in the food industry during the forecast period. Additionally, high barrier packaging films extend the shelf life of fresh produce packed by controlling the moisture content. Technological development in packaging has enabled new and convenient flexible packaging options such as retort pouches. Electronic devices require flexible high barrier packaging films for protecting them from static electricity and UV rays. The staggering growth of the electronic market is fuelling the demand for high barrier packaging films.

Emerging economies in the APEJ region such as India & China, are expected to contribute the major market value share of the global high barrier packaging films market. China is expected to dominate the APEJ high barrier packaging films market owing to growing demand for extended shelf life packaging products during the forecast period. Furthermore, China high barrier packaging films market has witnessed rapid growth in the past couple of decades.