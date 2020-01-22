Ultra-high Barrier Films Market -Top Leading Players Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC, Cosmo Films Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited,

Ultra-high barrier films – The journey so far

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last two decades, setting high standards for product quality and integrity year-on-year. Advancement in technology, particularly in fields such as food processing, pharmaceutical drug formulation, and electronics, has led to increasing demand for packaging and protective solutions which enhance the shelf-life of the product and maintain its integrity, with a low rate of permeation. The same demand has led to the introduction of several protective and high-barrier protective solutions. Aluminium foil is at the pinnacle of performance, when it comes to high barrier applications. However, due to the presence of pinholes, the performance is degraded. The high-barrier industry has been around for nearly seven decades. High-barrier had its beginning with foil substrates. Companies such as Mill Print and Standard Packaging achieved high-barrier performance by extruding polyethylene, and laminating to foils. High-barrier films are produced using materials such as Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Cyclic Olefin Copolymers, Amorphous PET, Polyacrylonitrile, and Nanocomposites, among others. In today’s times, high-barrier coatings are also used. Some of the prominent barrier materials used are – PVdC, PVOH, SiO x , and Al 2 O 3. For ultra-high barrier applications, a combination of both films and coatings are used. Demand for ultra-high barrier films is expected to go up with further advancement in technology, especially from the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries.

Global ultra-high barrier films market: Segmentation

The global ultra-high barrier films market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of base material, the global ultra-high barrier films market has been segmented as –

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polylactic acid

On the basis of barrier material, the global ultra-high barrier films market has been segmented as –

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVdC)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)

Micro fibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

Aluminum

Aluminum Oxide (Al 2 O 3 )

O ) Silicon Oxide (SiO x )

On the basis of packaging format, the global ultra-high barrier films market has been segmented as –

Bags & Pouches

Stand-up Pouches Retort Non-Retort

Tray Lidding Films

Forming Webs

Wrapping Films

Blister Pack Base Webs

On the basis of end use, the global ultra-high barrier films market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Construction

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Others

Global ultra-high barrier films market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ultra-high barrier films market are – Avery Dennison Israel Ltd, Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC, Cosmo Films Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Perlen Packaging AG, Honeywell International Inc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Taghleef Industries L.L.C., Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, Amcor Limited, Celplast Metallized Products Limited, and Ester Industries Ltd., among others.

Some of the companies which supply the technology and materials for the production of ultra-high barrier films are – Exxon Mobil Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Plantic Technologies Ltd., and Huntsman International LLC., among others.

The global ultra-high barrier films market is expected to be driven by several design level innovations. Consumer convenience is at the epicenter of product launches, which aim to capitalize on ongoing rapid shift in preference towards flexible packaging format.

Key Product Launches

In January, 2017, Cosmo Films Limited, which is an India-based specialty films manufacturer, launched new transparent and metalized films. The company’s new transparent barrier films can be wrapped over coffee & tea, perfume boxes, and chewing gum, among others. The company’s ultra-high barrier films are known for their excellent aroma, gas, and moisture barrier properties. Having an OTR < 1 cc, they are used to convert 3-layer laminates to 2-layers for packaging of a number of products, including dry fruits, spices, nuts, and other aromatic & fat-rich products. The films also provides resistance to mineral oil, and can be used as an excellent alternative to aluminium foil. Due to their high printability, they can also be used for monolayer applications. This was a major leap for the company, from its erstwhile product portfolio consisting of a wide range of barrier and high barrier films. The company is therefore eyeing market expansion through enhancement of product portfolio

In July 2017, to cater to the rising demand for creative materials solutions with high barrier performance, particularly for enhanced shelf-life and e-commerce applications, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. introduced two new ultra-high barrier PET films. The two new products – Lumirror MK61HB and PA1HB barrier coated polyester films can be used as effective alternatives to aluminium foil, PET and OPP coated with PVdC, and AlOx-coated PET. Both the films possess high aroma barrier properties, coupled with superior oxygen and moisture protection. Since many CPG companies are seeking chlorine-free coating, which is an alternative to PVdC coating, these two new ultra-high barrier films are an ideal choice.

In October 2011, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a new ultra-high barrier film (Aclar family of films) for pharmaceutical packaging. The new product had high efficiency in protecting moisture-sensitive medicines in very hot and humid climate. The film enabled pharmaceutical packaging companies to adopt a standard packaging format, which they could produce for all regions of the world. In addition, the films are clear, which enables excellent product and brand differentiation, as the pills can be visualized. One of the key advantages of the Aclar family of films developed by Honeywell is – reduction in drug package size by nearly 55%. This gave them an edge over the alternative cold-formed foil.

The road ahead

The ultra-high barrier films market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and R&D in advanced packaging technologies. Development of high performance materials and coatings will continue to enhance the way ultra-high barrier films perform.

For instance, nanotechnology was used to enhance the functionality of ultra-high barrier films, by increasing their transparency and stretchability. The features greatly benefit the food, medical, and other packaging market today.

Ultra-high barrier films also have immense opportunity for growth in the field of flexible electronics. The production of flexible electronics with roll-to-roll (r2r) production compatibility will have a significant impact on the electronics and computing industry

