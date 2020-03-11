High Barrier Packaging Films Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across Globe

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

High barrier packaging films are defined as films that have a thickness of more than 25 µm. High barrier packaging films physically restrict the passage of any molecules or compounds. High barrier packaging films provides protection from oxygen and moisture. There are certain factors which fuel the growth of the global high barrier packaging films such as it uses modified atmosphere packaging which enhances the shelf life of packaged product.

High Barrier Packaging Films prevent permeation of gases including water vapor, electron beam physical vapor deposition and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition. High Barrier Packaging Films delivers superior barrier performance attained through a combination of vapor deposition and coating technologies.

The worldwide market for High Barrier Packaging Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 9440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Transparent vapor deposition film mainly for packaging material applications including food, pharmaceutical, electron, etc. The features both unprecedented superb functionality and outstanding barrier performance. lt is utilized in a wide variety of applications including materials for medical and pharmaceutical packaging and functional components of electronic devices.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High Barrier Packaging Films market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High Barrier Packaging Films in 2016.

In the industry, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Dai Nippon Printing and Amcor ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.12%, 6.08% and 5.14% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

High Barrier Packaging Films technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

This report focuses on the High Barrier Packaging Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing

Amcor

Ultimet Films Limited

DuPont Teijin Films

Toray Advanced Film

Mitsubishi PLASTICS

Toyobo

Schur Flexibles Group

Sealed Air

Mondi

Wipak

3M

QIKE

Berry Plastics

Taghleef Industries

Fraunhofer POLO

Sunrise

JBF RAK

Bemis

Konica Minolta

FUJIFILM

Biofilm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET

CPP

BOPP

PVA

PLA

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electron

Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High Barrier Packaging Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High Barrier Packaging Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High Barrier Packaging Films in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High Barrier Packaging Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the High Barrier Packaging Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, High Barrier Packaging Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Barrier Packaging Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

