Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Trends and Segments 2018 – 2028

Hibiscus flowers are obtained from a flowering plant that is natively grown in the tropical, sub-tropical, and temperate regions of the world. Some species of hibiscus flowers are also known to grow in freezing environments. In countries such as Malaysia, South Korea, and India, hibiscus flowers find great value because of the medicinal properties of hibiscus flower powder. Various beneficial properties offered by hibiscus flower powder make it useful in different applications covering a wide range of industries. Majorly used as a tea ingredient, hibiscus flower powder also finds application in the dyeing industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic industry. Hibiscus flower powder is available tea bags and as bulk hibiscus flower powder. Some companies also offer hibiscus flower powder in capsules and extract forms. The market for hibiscus flower powder is growing, and this growth is aided by the rising awareness of the various medicinal benefits offered by hibiscus flower powder.

Hibiscus Flower Powder Gaining Wide Popularity in the Floral Flavor Market

Hibiscus flower powder acts as a very good option as a floral flavor in the food and beverage industry. Hibiscus flower powder is being widely used to make refreshing drinks, syrups, traditional medicines, hibiscus jellies, jams, and hibiscus flower powder flavored fruit pastes. Increasing awareness regarding hibiscus flower powder is driving the growth of hibiscus flower market regionally as well as globally. Also, the natural and organic processing and production of hibiscus flower powder can attract a larger consumer base by covering all the health conscious and organic product preferring consumers, among others as well.

Hibiscus Flower Powder: Segmentation

On the basis of end-use industry:

Food and Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetics Industry

Skincare Industry

Others

On the basis of type of end product:

Powdered

Tea Bags

On the basis of packing of hibiscus flower powder:

Packets

Bags

Cardboard Boxes

On the basis of nature of production:

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of sales channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global hibiscus flower powder market identified are Bio Organic, Herbeno Herbals, The Republic of Tea, Traditional Medicinals, bio Actives, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., Rena Beverage Solutions, and Fortune Health Care, besides many others.

Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: Key Developments

The hibiscus flower powder market is expanding globally through the cooperative contributions by farmers, exporters, manufacturers, and many others in the supply chain. The main restraint in the global production of hibiscus flower powder is the availability of raw material. Research and development for the improvement in hibiscus cultivation can help drive the hibiscus flower market positively. The Karkadeh Project of Practical Action that was supported by the British charity called Comic Relief is one such project that aimed at targeting and then overcoming the main problems faced by producers involved in the production of hibiscus flower. They came up with results in technology improvements, seed improvements, and improved marketing to help boost the hibiscus flower powder market.

Opportunities for Hibiscus Flower Powder Market Participants

Hibiscus flower powder is easy available in regions such as Nigeria. In Nigeria, hibiscus flower powder can be obtained nearly throughout the year. Therefore, manufacturers can find great opportunities to invest in Nigeria, and set up production and manufacturing plants in this country to increase their share in the hibiscus flower powder market, and can also export the obtained hibiscus flower powder to other regions of the world, which would help the hibiscus flower powder market grow, globally.

Tea made from hibiscus flower powder is caffeine-free. This offers another opportunity for the hibiscus flower powder market to grow, due to its aromatic, flavorful, and caffeine-free drink application in the beverage segment of the global food and beverage industry.