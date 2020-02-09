Hexylene Glycol Market Status And Outlook (2019-2026)

Hexylene Glycol Market: Overview

Hexylene glycol is a colorless organic compound, which is also known as 2-Methyl-2,4-pentanediol (MPD). Hexylene glycol is viscous in nature and miscible with fatty acids, organic solvents, and water. It is manufactured utilizing diacetone alcohol through the hydrogenation process. Hexylene glycol possess various characteristic properties such as low volatility, high viscosity, and high emulsion-stabilizing properties. It is used as an emulsifying agent or surfactant in various applications such as cosmetics and personal care, antifreeze solutions, industrial and household cleaners, and industrial solvents. Additionally, hexylene glycol is also used in coating applications as a component in varnishes, lacquers, printing inks, and water- and oil-based paints. It is used as a solvent in dye preparation, inert ingredient in pesticide formulation, coupling agent in hydraulic fluids, and anti-caking agent in the cement formulation process. Hexylene glycol finds application as a setting agent in the manufacture of textiles and as an intermediate for synthesis of agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Read More About Hexylene Glycol Market @:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hexylene-glycol-market.html

Hexylene Glycol Market: Trends & Demands

Rise in demand for an emulsifier, viscosity-reducing agent, and surfactant in cosmetics and personal care products. This, in turn, is driving the global hexylene glycol market. Hexylene glycol helps in emulsifying oils and fats and suspends dirt & oil in skincare formulations. Hexylene glycol is being used as a viscosity-reducing agent, as it creates thinner formulations by reducing the layer of heavy formulations. These factors are expected to boost the demand for hexylene glycol during the forecast period. Hexene glycol, if added in high concentration in skincare formulations, can cause skin and eye irritation. Furthermore, hexylene glycol’s airborne exposure limit is 25 ppm, if this limit is exceeded, it can irritate the nose and throat and cause coughing and wheezing. These factors are anticipated to hamper its sales during the forecast period. Rising demand for hexylene glycol in paints & coatings and hydraulic fluids is likely to create opportunities for hexylene glycol manufacturers.

Hexylene Glycol Market: Key Segments

The global hexylene glycol market can be segmented in terms of functionality, application, grade, and region. Based on grade, the market can be bifurcated into industrial and pharmaceutical. The industrial segment dominates the market due to its high demand from cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, textile, and hydraulic fluid applications. In terms of functionality, the hexylene glycol market can be segregated into viscosity reducing agents, emulsifying agents, and surfactants. Based on application, the market can be classified into chemical intermediates, antifreeze, and solvents. Chemical intermediates and solvents segments are projected to expand at a significant pace due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

Hexylene Glycol Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global hexylene glycol market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading consumer of hexylene glycol, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Improving economic conditions in the U.S. and growth of end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and paints & coatings are boosting the market in the region. Rise in construction activities in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia is fueling the demand for paint & coatings. This, in turn, is propelling the hexylene glycol market in the region. Increase in requirement for hydraulic fluids from the automotive sector in countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. is estimated to boost the demand for hexylene glycol significantly in Europe during the forecast period.

Request For Brochure @:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63960

Hexylene Glycol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global hexylene glycol market include BASF SE, Solvay S.A, DowDupont, Arkema Group, Solventis Ltd, Monument Chemicals, Inc., Lonza Group, Lanxess, Finar Limited, and Prasol chemicals Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/