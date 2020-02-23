Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Valued $1079.61 million by 2026 | A report by 3M, American Elements, Denka Company Limited, H.C. Starck, Henze Boron Nitride Products AG, Kennametal, MIZUSHIMA FERROALLOY and more

Hexagonal boron nitride is a type of chemical compound available as a commercially available form of boron nitride. Boron nitride can be defined as a chemical that has high chemical and thermal stability, such as high rate of thermal transmission, and helps in achieving high levels of lubrication in the areas it is applied to.

Market Analysis:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 690.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1079.61 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in demand for the product from the various applicable sectors and industries.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Competitors:

3M

American Elements

Denka Company Limited

C. Starck GmbH

Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

Kennametal

MIZUSHIMA FERROALLOY CO. LTD.

UK Abrasives Inc

Saint-Gobain

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, SHOWA DENKO K.K. announced the completion of its acquisition of SGL CARBON SE. Through this acquisition SHOWA DENKO have achieved graphite electrode production centers in various regions, which are expected to increase their cost efficiency and help in achieving a greater market share.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand from various end-use industries due to the varied and effective characteristics of the product as compared to its alternatives is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of the personal care and increased applications from the paints and coatings industry is also expected to drive the market growth

High production and end-use costs of the products is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Availability of cheaper alternatives is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation:

Classification

Premium Grade

Standard Grade

Custom Grade

Type

Tubes

Rods

Powder

Gaskets

Plates & Sheets

Others

Application

Coatings/Mold Release/Spray

Electrical Insulation

Composites

Industrial Lubricants

Thermal Spray

Personal Care

Others

End-Users

Aerospace

Automotive

Semiconductors & Electronics

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global hexagonal boron nitride market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hexagonal boron nitride market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

