Hesperidin Market To Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Hesperidin is a flavanone glycoside which is present in citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, grapefruits, limes, etc. Hesperidin is a type of antioxidant plant chemical and was first isolated from citrus peels. Hesperidin has a significant role in retaining the normal osmotic pressure of blood vessels, increasing capillary toughness, etc. It is used as a sweetener and flavour enhancer in a wide variety of food preparations and alcoholic beverages. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is mainly used to decrease the bitterness of the formulation. Hesperidin also increases the action of vitamin C. Hesperidin is either used alone or in combination with further citrus bioflavonoids in the treatment of blood vessel conditions such as varicose veins, hemorrhoids, etc.

Increase in the demand of Plant-based Products is Anticipated to increase the Demand for Hesperidin

The increase in health-awareness among the population has led to an increase in health and fitness trends. The consumers are looking forward to the products that are easy to consume and have high nutritive value. The demand for dietary supplements is increasing all across the world as they fulfill the nutritional requirement and provide various health benefits. The millennial population is the major driver for the increase in the demand for dietary supplements. The growth of the dietary supplement industry is anticipated to have a positive impact on the hesperidin market. Hesperidin promotes healthy blood circulation and maintains the integrity of the vascular system that helps to maintain good heart health. Hesperidin is also used in combination with other ingredients to manufacture weight-loss dietary supplements. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, 13% of adults were obese, while 39% of adults were overweight. As the consumers are becoming aware of the weight-related health problems, the demand for weight-loss dietary supplements is anticipated to increase, and thus, is expected to drive the sales of hesperidin.

In recent years, the demand for plant-based products is increasing, and thus, hesperidin can be used by the manufacturers in the dietary supplement industry to develop plant-based dietary supplements which would attract the health-conscious consumers. Thus, the demand for plant-based products is expected to increase the demand for hesperidin.

The lack of awareness about the health benefits among the consumers is anticipated to serve as a major restraint for the hesperidin market. There are various other dietary supplements such as multivitamins, minerals, etc. that are available in the market which is estimated to hinder the growth of hesperidin market. The consumers consider several factors such as cost, ingredient list, health benefits, etc. before purchasing a product, and thus, it becomes difficult to predict the choice of the consumers. Thus, the presence of competitive products in the market is estimated to hamper the growth of hesperidin market.

Hesperidin Market Segmentation

The Hesperidin market can be segmented on the basis of source, grade, and end-use:

On the basis of source, the Hesperidin market can be segmented as:

Orange

Tangerine

Others

On the basis of grade, the Hesperidin market can be segmented as:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cosmetic Grade

On the basis of end-use, the Hesperidin market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry

Dietary Supplement Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (e.g. Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, etc.)

Hesperidin Market: Regional Analysis

The demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to increase at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region. The increase in health-awareness, changing lifestyles, increase in disposable income, the influence of western culture, etc. are some of the drivers for the increase in the demand for dietary supplements. Also, the overweight and obese population are growing at a rapid rate in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, the demand for weight-loss supplements is expected to increase, and therefore, the demand for hesperidin is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

Hesperidin Market: Key Participants

