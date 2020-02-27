Herpes Simplex Virus Infection Treatments Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Herpes simplex virus infection is commonly known as herpes. The two types of herpes simplex virus (HSV) are HSV-1 (known to cause orofacial disease such as cold sores) and HSV-2 (causes genital infections). Over 80% of herpes infections is asymptomatic. Symptomatic infections are presented with blistering sores, pain during urination, swollen lymph nodes, and fever. The period of latency and mode of reactivation of HSV is still unclear. According to prevalence statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HSV-2 prevalence was over 16% among the population of the U.S. and primarily affected African-American women. The Public Health Agency of Canada indicated that prevalence of HSV-1 infection is greater than HSV-2 infections in most of regions. Various publications also show that prevalence of HSV is higher in low and middle income countries. Hence, prevalence of herpes simplex virus is expected to be high in countries in Africa. Due to underdeveloped economic conditions, demand for cost-effective diagnostic tests is high.

Rise in prevalence of HSV infection, increase in rate of new infections, and continuous mutations in the microorganisms leading to new strains are factors driving the global herpes simplex virus infection treatments market. Furthermore, increase in modes of transmission of the infectious disease and lack of cleanliness in developing regions has propelled the herpes simplex virus infection treatments market. According to the WHO, more women are infected with HSV-2 than men. In 2012, an estimated 267 million women and 150 million men were living with the infection.

The global herpes simplex virus infection treatments market can be segmented based on virus type, route of administration, drug molecule, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type of virus, the global market can be categorized into herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) infection, herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV-2) infection, and HSV1 & HSV2 co-infection. Based on route of administration, the global herpes simplex virus infection treatments market can be bifurcated into oral and parenteral. In terms of drug molecule, the global market can be divided into small molecule, vaccines, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global herpes simplex virus infection treatments market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment accounted for considerable share of the herpes simplex virus infection treatments market due to availability of generic drugs. The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future due to rise in adoption of online purchases in developed countries such as the U.S.

Geographically, the global herpes simplex virus infection treatments market can be segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa). Prevalence of herpes simplex virus infection is higher in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa than in North America and Europe. According to statistics published by World Health Organization in 2012, an estimated 3.7 billion people under the age of 50, or 67% of the population, had HSV-1 infection globally. Estimated prevalence of the infection was the highest in countries in Africa (87%) and lowest in the Americas (40% to 50%).

Key players developing herpes simplex virus infection treatments market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agenus, Inc., Maruho Co. Ltd., Sanofi Pasteur SA., Chimerix, Admedus, and AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH.

