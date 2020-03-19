Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018 to 2028

The human herpes simplex keratitis viruses are one of the leading cause of ophthalmic morbidity globally including cytomegalovirus retinitis in AIDS. The market of herpes simplex keratitis treatment is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period as the disease outbreak can cause unilateral corneal blindness worldwide. For herpes simplex keratitis treatment market, the basic understanding of how the virus behaves is helpful for manufacturers to understand the efforts that must still be concentrated on making the best use of new antiviral agents and other modes for avoiding inappropriate treatment.

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market: Market Dynamics

The market of herpes simplex keratitis treatment is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period. Recurrent of herpes simplex keratitis remains the major market driver as the virus causes infectious and inflammatory eye diseases affecting all ages of the population. The estimated prevalence of the herpes simplex keratitis disease is 15 per 10,000 population globally. The market of herpes simplex keratitis treatment is an opportunity for drug manufacturers to assess the current medicaments and their relative effectiveness of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions. It is estimated around 10 million persons suffered from herpes simplex keratitis eye disease worldwide, with approximately two million patients with impaired vision in their affected eye. On the grey side, the market of herpes simplex keratitis treatment is challenged by many restraints. One of the major being, manifestation of antiviral toxicity with punctate epithelial staining in the corneal epithelium. Such effects were considered to be due to drug toxicity affecting areas of the cornea which is remote from the original lesion.

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Disease Subtypes:

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Type 1

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Type 2

Segmentation by Treatment Type:

Antiviral Agents Idoxyuridine Vidarabine

Trifluridine

Acyclovir

Brovinyl Deoxyuridine Combination of topical corticosteroids and antiviral agents Topical ophthalmic calcineurin inhibitor



Segmentation by Mode of Delivery:

Oral

Topical

Surgical

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market: Overview

The global herpes simplex keratitis treatment market is expected to witness decent growth over the forecast period. The herpes simplex keratitis treatment market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure as well increase prevalence of herpes simplex keratitis diseases worldwide. The herpes simplex keratitis treatment market can be broadly classified into the mode of treatment delivery as orals, topical and surgical methods. Herpes simplex keratitis treatment products are distributed by hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global herpes simplex keratitis treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global simplex keratitis treatment market, owing to the rising prevalence of Herpes Simplex Keratitis, high awareness of the general public, and high disposable income. The prevalence of a history of ocular HSV disease is about 2 to 15 per 10,000 in the U.S. population. The North America herpes simplex keratitis treatment market is followed by Western Europe market in terms of revenue share by region. Herpes simplex keratitis treatment Western Europe market revenue is significant owing to the high prevalence of epithelial keratitis with ocular herpes, good healthcare infrastructure, cost-effective diagnosis and easy availability of the medicaments. Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan market for herpes simplex keratitis treatment is also expected to grow at a robust rate due to increase in awareness, growing research and development and increasing government support and funding. In these regions, especially government policies to help economically backward patients afford low-treatment cost is anticipated to boost the market growth for herpes simplex keratitis treatment.

Herpes Simplex Keratitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global herpes simplex keratitis treatment market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Vectans Pharma, Blistex Inc, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd, Jubilant Cadista, Mylan N.V. and many more leading and local players involved in manufacturing of herpes simplex keratitis products.

