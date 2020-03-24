Herpes Labialis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Herpes labialis, also known as oral herpes, is a mouth infection which leads to the development of small, painful blisters on gums, throat, and lips. The blisters are caused by herpes simplex virus, which is highly contagious and is known to infect a larger portion of population in the U.S.

The common symptoms observed during this infection are appearance of small painful blisters, fever, sore lymph nodes in the neck, sore throat, and muscle ache. According to the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 years, or 67% of the population, had oral herpes infection in 2012, globally.

The standard treatments available for this infection are cold sore patches containing hydrocolloid gel, antiviral creams and tablets. Some of the companies having a pipeline of herpes labialis include AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH and Beech Tree Labs Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

