Herbal Skincare Products Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

Herbal skincare products has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of face care, body care and others. Face care herbal products hold a dominant share among the various other type.

Herbal skincare products has been segmented on the basis of form namely cream, gel, liquid, powder, and others. Cream based herbal skin care products holds a lion’s share among the various forms followed by gels.

Herbal skincare products has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises supermarket/hypermarket, specialty retailers, convenience stores, e-commerce, others. Sale through supermarket/hypermarket is growing at a higher growth rate backed up by a convenient shopping experience of the consumers.

Regional Analysis

The Global Herbal Skincare Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific has the major market share followed by North-America. Increased production of herbal skincare products in India, China is projected to generate a high revenue from Asia-Pacific region during the given forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for natural and authentic products will support the sale of herbal skincare products in various region during the forecast period. The major importers of herbal skincare products include U.S., China, U.K., Germany, and Singapore. Based on the higher demand for personal care products especially in female population, the import and export of herbal skincare products for manufacturing such products in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady rate.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global herbal skincare products market are Weleda AG (Swirtzerland), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Renpure Organics (U.S.),Tata’s Natural Alchemy, LLC (U.S.), Arbonne International LLC (U.S.), VLCC Health Care Limited (India), S.W. Basics (U.S.)

The Global Herbal Skincare Products Market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Spain

Italy

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Morocco

South Africa

Others

Market Synopsis of Herbal Skin Care Products:

Market Definition:

Herbal beauty products are derived from plant based sources and have minimal side effect to the skin. Herbal skincare products are used majorly to achieve skin healing and smoothness. Herbal products are also used to enhance the skin texture owing to the herbal ingredients found in the product. Herbal skin care product are free of chemicals and contain extracts made out of plant roots and leaves. Mass consumers adopting the usage of natural and organic cosmetics worldwide prefer herbal beauty products such as skin care, hair care, make-up and other products. The market share of the herbal products is evaluated to be rising as compared to other synthetic products. In addition, since the herbal beauty products contain no harmful chemicals, they are less likely to cause any skin damage which has resulted in its higher consumer preference.

Market Scenario:

Adoption of chemical-free products by the consumers is considered to be one of the major drivers for this market. Increased awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic cosmetics on the skin has raised the bar for quality in the skincare domain and in turn, the market share for herbal skincare products on a global level. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. High focus on Research and Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of herbal skincare products in global market. High benefits obtained from herbal products is also supporting the sale of herbal skincare products globally.

Among the various type of herbal skincare products, face care products are evaluated to hold a major share as wide range of products are available in this category attracting consumers towards the product line. Cream based herbal skincare products hold a dominant share based on convenience usage and easy storage properties. Based on the distribution channel, sale through supermarkets and hypermarkets retailers is found to hold a major share owing to one-stop purchase and easy availability of the desired product through the channel.

Key Findings:

Sale of gel based herbal skincare products is found to be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period

Top exporters of herbal skincare products include France, U.S., India, Germany and Singapore

