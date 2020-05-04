Herbal Oral Care Products Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2025

Herbal oral care products are used to maintain oral hygiene. Oral hygiene is the act of keeping the mouth clean by flossing and brushing to prevent gum disease and tooth decay.The global market for herbal oral care products can be segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market has been divided into tooth paste, tooth powder, mouthwash, dental floss, teeth whitening, breath freshener, and fixative. The toothpaste segment held a major market share in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughput the forecast period. This is due to high demand for herbal toothpaste worldwide, as the product is widely used by consumers on a regular basis. Repeat purchase rate of herbal toothpaste is also high, as it is consumed by individuals of all age groups. The mouthwash segment is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This growth is owing to therise in demand for mouthwash, as consumers nowadays are highly aware of the overall dental hygiene. The breath fresheners segment is also anticipated to witness rapid growthfrom 2017 to 2025, as the product can be used at any time of the day.This is very convenient for the working-class consumers in urban areas.

Based on distribution channel, the global herbal oral care products market has been segregated into wholesale and retail. The retail segment accounted for a leading market share in 2016 and is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast periodalso. This is attributable to the fact that retail channels have direct contact with customers, which results in higher sales revenue generation. The retail segment can be further segmented into online, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty retail stores, and others.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28712

The supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment held a major market share in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributable to the wide range of choices that hypermarkets/supermarkets offer to consumers and the special offers and packages available with the retail channel.The specialty retail storessub-segment is likely to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This is due to consumers preferring the exclusive retail stores for herbal products. Specialty retail stores provide detailed information about the products and they have designated salespersons to attend the customers. This is a major trend in the herbal oral care products market, which is drawing the customer attention towardspecialty retail stores.

Major factors augmenting the global market for herbal oral care products include rising awareness about the adverse effects of chemical products on the overall health. Synthetic products with high amounts of chemical ingredients in them exert adverse effects on human health. As oral care products are consumed, customers are getting cautious about them and hence, they are shifting towardherbal products. However, lack of availability across all places and higher prices act as major restraints for the market. Rising awareness about the benefits of herbal oral care products among consumers in North America and Europe is a major growth opportunity for the global market for herbal oral care products.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=28712

Geographically, the global herbal oral care products market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held the leading market share in 2016 and the trend is projected to continueduring the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to witness rapid growthbetween 2017 and 2025.