Herbal Cleanse Market Driven by Increasing Adulteration in Foods

In the modern world, increasing adulteration in foods, use of chemicals in agriculture, increasing number of smokers and alcohol drinkers is leading to toxin accumulation in the body of individuals. Fishes caught from polluted water contains heavy metals (mercury, cadmium etc.), disinfectants found in meat products possess harmful effects. Toxic chemicals are also present in consumer electronics, cosmetics etc. which could possibly affect the health of individuals. In order to combat these toxins, detoxification products are penetrating the market. Increasing awareness about toxin accumulation has driven the demand for cleanse products among individuals across the globe. Herbal cleanse products are penetrating the market as it is supposed that herbal products are more healthy to consume and possess least side effects. Herbal cleanse products catalyze the elimination of waste and toxins from the body and helps to detoxify it. These products catalyze the activity of detoxifying organs such as liver, kidney and lungs primarily.

Herbal cleanse market is increasing with significant CAGR, especially in North America and Western Europe, owing to high disposable income and health awareness among individuals.

Increasing health awareness among consumers across the globe is primarily a driving factor for herbal cleanse market. High disposable income in North America and Western Europe is also expected to drive the sales of herbal cleanse market. Increasing inclination towards consuming herbal products as it is assumed to be more healthful and beneficial to consume herbal products, is also a driving factor for herbal cleanse market.

As most of the herbal supplements and cleanse products are not FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved, it could be considered as a restraint which could possibly hamper the sales of herbal cleanse market. Individuals are more attracted towards consuming herbal products and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing number of smokers are opting for detox methods for lungs, and is trending across the globe. Manufacturers are continuously developing and launching new products in herbal cleanse market in order to take an extra edge over their competitors.

Western Europe holds significant value share of global herbal cleanse market which is expected to witness an upsurge in upcoming years. Asia pacific excluding Japan is expected to increase with relatively high CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of herbal cleanse market. Middle East and Africa is expected to increase with steady CAGR over the forecast period

There are number of key players that manufacture Herbal Cleanse across the globe. Some of the prominent players are Herbal Clean, AdvoCare, The Clorox Company, Blessed Herbs, Nutracraft Limited, Now Foods, Seroyal International Inc., (Genestra Brands) and various other manufacturers that operate globally.