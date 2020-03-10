Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) is a reversible functional renal impairment, that occurs in patients with advanced liver cirrhosis or those with fulminant hepatic failure. It is characterized by a marked reduction in glomerular filtration rate and renal plasma flow, in the absence of other causes of renal failure.

Download the sample report at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1030

The symptoms of hepatorenal syndrome are fatigue, abdominal pain, malaise, ascites, jaundice, splenomegaly, and hepatomegaly. There are two sub-types of this disease; type 1 and type 2 hepatorenal syndrome.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/hepatorenal-syndrome-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Type 1 hepatorenal syndrome is a rapidly progressive renal failure, defined by doubling of initial serum creatinine to a level >2.5 mg/dl or by a 50% reduction in creatinine clearance to a level <20 ml/min in <2 wk. Type 2 hepatorenal syndrome is a moderate, steady renal failure with a serum creatinine of >1.5 mg/dl. Hepatoren (ifetroban) is the Phase 2 of development by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals for treating HRS. Other than this Noorik Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is also involved in HRS pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com