Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) Inhibitor Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2019 | AVEO Oncology, Galaxy Biotech, LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,

Hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) is secreted by human pancreatic stellate cells and present predominantly on cancer cells. Thus, HGF inhibitors has emerged as an effective therapy in preventing local tumor growth. Also, studies have demonstrated that HGF inhibitors are significantly more effective than Gemcitabine in inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and metastasis.

Studies have demonstrated that the HGF inhibitor can be a novel therapeutics that can be developed as a monotherapy or as combination therapy with RAS-RAF-MEK, AKT-mTOR, and EGFR inhibitors for the treatment of various human cancers. HGF inhibitors have shown potent antineoplastic effects in several clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma as HGF/c-Met pathway is directly involved in the development of a proliferative, invasive, and metastatic cancer.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is in the process of developing Ficlatuzumab as a potent HGF inhibitor antibody that binds to the HGF ligand with high affinity and specificity to inhibit HGF/c-Met biological activities for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and acute myeloid leukemia. Galaxy Biotech LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. are some other companies having HGF inhibitor pipeline.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licencing, grants, technology and others.

