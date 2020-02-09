Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market: Competitive Landscape to 2026

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of liver cancer. It is the sixth most common type of cancer, accounts for around 90% of primary liver cancers, and is third most common cause of cancer mortality. HCC is particularly aggressive and has a poor survival rate (five-year survival <5%) and therefore remains an important public health issue worldwide. In Asia and Africa, factors for development include Hepatitis B and C infection, aflatoxin exposure (from crops), liver cirrhosis and hemochromatosis, while in developed countries, factors for development include diabetes, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For unresectable HCC, the standard of care, Bayer’s Nexavar (sorafenib), prolongs survival by just three months, therefore more treatment options are needed.

This report provides an assessment of the pipeline, clinical, and commercial landscape of HCC. Overall, GlobalData expects new drug approvals to drive HCC market growth over the next decade (2016–2026).

Scope:

– Pipeline Assessment: regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by molecule type

— Clinical Trial Assessment: trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

— Commercial Assessment: leading marketed products, current and future players

— Competitive Landscape Analysis: key market events (2016–2026).

Key Players:

· Bayer

· Eli Lilly

· Eisai Co.

· Merck & Co.

· Bristol-Myers Squibb

· MedImmune

· SillaJen Biotherapeutics

· Exelixis

· Ipsen

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche

· BeiGene

· Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

· Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceutical

· Shenogen Pharma Group

· Novartis

Key Points from TOC:

1. Preface

1.1 Table of Contents 2

1.2 Abbreviations 3

1.3 Related Reports 4

2. Executive Summary 5

2.1 Key Findings 6

2.2 Key Events 7

3. Introduction 8

3.1 Report Scope 9

3.2 Disease Overview and Epidemiology 11

4. Pipeline Assessment 13

4.1 Pipeline Overview 14

4.2 Pipeline Breakdown by Region/Country 16

4.3 Pipeline Breakdown by Target/MOA 17

4.4 Drug Review Designations 18

4.5 Products in Clinical Development 19

5. Clinical Trial Assessment 21

5.1 Clinical Trials Overview 22

5.2 Top Sponsors of Clinical Trials in Hepatocellular Carcinoma 23

5.3 Trial Breakdown by Region 25

5.4 Therapy Area Perspective 26

5.5 Enrollment Analytics 27

6. Commercial Assessment 30

6.1 LeadingMarketed Products 31

6.2 Current and Future Players 32

7. Competitive Landscape Analysis (2016–2026) 33

7.1 Events Classification Overview 34

7.2 US 35

7.3 5EU 36

7.4 Japan 37

7.5 China 38

Continued…

