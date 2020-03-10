Hepatitis E Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hepatitis E is a liver disease caused by infection due to a virus known as hepatitis E virus (HEV). This disease can cause swelling in liver. Some of the common symptoms are mild fever, feeling of tiredness, feeling sick to stomach, and belly pain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates released in 2018 stated that, every year, an estimated 20 million HEV infections worldwide, leading to an estimated 3.3 million symptomatic cases of hepatitis E. Although, this disease is prevalent across the globe, but the prevalence is high in East and South Asia as compared to other regions.

The virus is transmitted through the fecal-oral route, principally by contaminated water. It sheds in the stools of an infected person and enters the human body through the intestine. Usually the infection is self-limiting and resolves within 2 to 6 weeks. MVT Biotechnology, a biotechnology company involved in the development of vaccines to prevent and treat infectious diseases, plans to pursue a strategy of developing a biological therapeutic candidate for the treatment of HEV.

