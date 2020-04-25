Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Hepatitis E is a liver disease that is enterically transmitted and is caused by hepatitis E virus (HEV). It is one of the five known human hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D, and E). Hepatitis E spreads through fecal-oral transmission due to fecal contamination of drinking water. The other routes of transmission of hepatitis E virus include transfusion of infected blood products, vertical transmission from a pregnant woman to her fetus, and ingestion of undercooked meat or meat products derived from infected animals. Infections with hepatitis E virus are commonly observed in regions with poor sanitation, including the Middle East, Asia, Central America, and Africa. The epidemiology and serology of HEV differs in developing and developed countries. It is considered to be rare in the U.S. and other developed regions.

Cases of hepatitis E are not clearly distinguishable from other types of viral hepatitis. Hence, diagnosis can be confirmed by testing the presence of RNA and antibodies against HEV. Testing for the presence of IgM and IgG is considered to be indirect tests and testing for the presence of HEV RNA is considered to be direct test. Presence of IgM is the primary test to identify acute infections in patients, which is confirmed by testing for the presence of RNA. Presence of IgG antibodies indicates that the patient has been exposed previously to hepatitis E virus.

This research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of hepatitis E diagnostic kits in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.

The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each test type, end user, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each test type was calculated by considering sero-prevalence rate of hepatitis E, average selling price of the kits, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on test type, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides value chain analysis of the market that describes the sequence of activities involved from identification of the market need to their final reach to the end users.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market.

Companies Mentioned in this report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market report are altona Diagnostics GmbH, Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co., Ltd., Biokit S.A., Dia.Pro – Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fast-track diagnostics Ltd., Fortress Diagnostics Limited, Mikrogen GmBH, MP Biomedicals, LLC., and Primerdesign Ltd., among others.

The Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market has been segmented as follows:

By Test Type

ELISA HEV IgM Test kits

ELISA HEV IgG Test kits

RT-PCR Test kits

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Point of Care

By Geography

North America S. Canada

Europe K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa E. South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



