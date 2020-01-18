Hepatitis Drugs Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges

The global hepatitis drugs market is growing due to increasing incidences of hepatitis and increasing support from government organizations. In addition, the growing geriatric population, and increasing R&D investments on hepatitis research and drug discovery are also driving the growth of the global hepatitis drugs market.

However, the high capital expenditure and stringent regulatory requirements are inhibiting the growth of the market. The growing number of collaboration and partnerships is one of the latest trends observed in the market.

Geographically, North America dominated the global market of hepatitis drugs in 2014; whereas the Asian market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

