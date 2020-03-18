Hepatitis B Market Profiles, Opportunities, Industry Shares and Growth Strategies to 2026 – GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novira Therapeutics, Abivax SA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann- La Roche and AbbVie Inc.

Market Research Report on Hepatitis B Industry providing Global Regions Scenario for 8 years (2018 to 2026) is now available at Search4Research.com

Global Hepatitis B market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. Hepatitis B is a life threatening infection of the liver caused by the virus called as Hepatitis B virus. If the infection in a patient lasts for short time, then the patient is said to have acute hepatitis B, however, if it lasts for a long time then the patient is referred to have chronic hepatitis B infection. Chronic hepatitis B infection generally occurs in infants and young children.

The global Hepatitis B market is driven owing to the limited access to diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis B infection coupled with the significant rise in the prevalence of hepatitis B infection. In addition, rising awareness and an increase in the affordability of the diseases and its treatment are also factors that bolster the global hepatitis B market. Lastly, limited availability of antibiotics and the effectiveness of antivirals against hepatitis B infections is further expected to boost the demand and the need for hepatitis B vaccine.



North America dominated the global Hepatitis B market due to high awareness among people, favourable government initiatives, and the availability of good healthcare infrastructure. Europe is the second largest market for hepatitis B followed by the Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America occupy smaller shares of the market.

The global Hepatitis B market is segmented into product, therapy, distribution channel and region. On the basis of the product the market is further bifurcated into Hepatitis B vaccine and antiviral drugs. On the basis of therapy, the global Hepatitis B market is categorized into Chemotherapy, Immunosuppressant Therapy, and Nucleoside Analogue. In addition, the global Hepatitis B market is classified on the basis of distribution channel into hospitals, retail and online pharmacies. Based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.



The major players associated with the global Hepatitis B market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co.; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Novira Therapeutics, Abivax SA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann- La Roche, and AbbVie Inc. among others.

