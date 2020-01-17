Hemp Seeds -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Hemp Seeds Industry

Description

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food.

This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

The global Hemp Seeds market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hemp Seeds by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Naturally Splendid

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

HempFlax

Yishutang

BAFA neu GmbH

Deep Nature Project

Green source organics

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hemp Seed Cakes

Hemp Oil

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

