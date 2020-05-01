Hemp Protein Market : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025

Hemp protein is a plant-based product, extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa L., and is used in some protein supplements and protein-enriched foods. It is confused with the Hemp and marijuana plants which closely related; however, hemp generally refers to varieties that are grown for food and industrial uses. Hemp plants contains very low concentration of the chemicals that give marijuana its psychoactive and intoxicating properties. Hemp protein contains all 9 essential amino acids, making it one of the few complete plant sources of protein and an ideal component of a vegetarian or vegan diet. In fact, by weight, hemp contains the same amount of protein found in animal products such as beef and lamb.

Hemp protein is used in varies sectors like food, beverages, cosmetics, and health care. Many companies in the food & beverage sector are continuously adapting themselves to preferences of consumer and trends in recent food consuming for hemp protein to emerge as key players in local markets and international markets. Growth in imports and exports of Hemp is fuelling the Hemp protein market growth. Many health food manufacturers understand that hemp protein is the future of the nutritive market and have started investing in the product. Globally North America and Western Europe region have a strong demand for the hemp protein. While the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for hemp protein because of the rise in demand for hemp protein from Countries like China and India. Leading manufacturers in hemp protein market are targeting developing countries of Asia-Pacific for expansion purpose of business.

Being a plant-based product hemp protein stands above all conventional protein powder when it comes to digestibility, safety, and nutritive value. Making it the most preferable protein from the nutritional aspect. Key drives for the hemp protein market is the rising demand for the vegan protein from vegans and vegetarians. As hemp protein is a natural plant-based product, vegans and vegetarians are considering it for the protein substitute for the proteins derived from eggs, meats or dairy such as whey and casein.

Hemp protein demand is driven by the lactose intolerant as it is lactose-free protein and also by the people who are allergic to soybeans, peanuts, and other legumes. Various application of hemp protein in food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sector has led to the growth of the hemp protein market. The high fiber content of hemp protein has increased the demand for hemp protein in food and beverage. The rise in the awareness of health benefits from hemp protein over various health and cognitive diseases among consumers has increased the application of hemp protein in the pharmaceutical sector. The Cosmetic sector is also driving the hemp protein market due to essential amino acids and fibers which are a key ingredient for healthy skin and hair products. Negative consumer perception for hemp protein as a byproduct of the cannabis plant has to restrain the growth of the hemp protein market.

Rising demand for hemp protein in the Asia-Pacific region from countries like India and China has developed a potential expansion opportunity for leading manufacturers of hemp protein. With the shifting consumer preferences new growth opportunity has emerged for Hemp Protein market value chain with respect to both suppliers and distributors.

The hemp protein market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the hemp protein market, including but not limited to: regional markets, application, flavor and distribution.