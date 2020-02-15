HEMP-BASED FOODS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global market size of Hemp-based Foods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hemp-based Foods in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hemp-based Foods market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.
Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
The global average price of Hemp-based Foods is experienced a fluctuate trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.
The classification of Hemp-based Foods includes Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder and others, and the proportion of Whole Hemp Seed in 2016 is about 41%.
Hemp-based Foods can be purchased in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. The most proportion of Hemp-based Foods is distributed in supermarkets, and the proportion in 2016 is 46%.
In 2017, the global Hemp-based Foods market size was 470 million US$ and is forecast to 2610 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hemp-based Foods market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Hemp-based Foods include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Hemp-based Foods include
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals
Market Size Split by Type
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Hemp-based Foods market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hemp-based Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Hemp-based Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hemp-based Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hemp-based Foods Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Whole Hemp Seed
1.4.3 Hulled Hemp Seed
1.4.4 Hemp Seed Oil
1.4.5 Hemp Protein Powder
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets
1.5.3 Convenience Stores
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Market Size
2.1.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Hemp-based Foods Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Hemp-based Foods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Hemp-based Foods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Hemp-based Foods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Hemp-based Foods Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Hemp-based Foods Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Hemp-based Foods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Hemp-based Foods Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Hemp-based Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Hemp-based Foods Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Hemp-based Foods Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hemp-based Foods Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
11.1 Manitoba Harvest
11.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.1.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Hemp Oil Canada
11.2.1 Hemp Oil Canada Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.2.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Braham & Murray
11.3.1 Braham & Murray Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.3.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
11.4.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.4.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Canah International
11.5.1 Canah International Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.5.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 GIGO Food
11.6.1 GIGO Food Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.6.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Just Hemp Foods
11.7.1 Just Hemp Foods Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.7.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 North American Hemp & Grain Co.
11.8.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.8.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Yunnan Industrial Hemp
11.9.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.9.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Nutiva
11.10.1 Nutiva Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hemp-based Foods
11.10.4 Hemp-based Foods Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Hempco
