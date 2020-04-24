Hemorrhagic Shock Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hemorrhagic shock, also known as hypovolemic shock, is characterized by loss of more than 20% of the blood or body fluids. This leads to improper blood supply to the body which results in the organ failure.

Some of the major causes of hypovolemic shock are internal bleeding, vaginal bleeding, bleeding from accidental injuries, severe burns, excessive sweating and vomiting, and excessive diarrhea.

Major symptoms observed in patients with hypovolemic shock are fatigue, nausea, dizziness, rapid heart rate, pale skin, weakness, and loss of consciousness. Some of the major companies having therapeutic agents in their pipeline for the treatment of hemorrhagic shock include NuvOx Pharma, AntiRadical Therapeutics LLC, Leading BioSciences Inc., and others.

For instance, NuvOx Pharma is in the process of developing NVX-308, an oxygen carrier, for the treatment of hemorrhagic shock. Moreover, AntiRadical Therapeutics LLC is involved in the development of SanFlow for the treatment of this medical condition.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

