Hemodynamic Monitors Market Study on Forecast and Revenue Growth to 2024 – Dominated by Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Disorders and Diabetes

Newly added report on Hemodynamic Monitors Market Highlights study on Invasive, Minimally Invasive & with Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Care Center, & Home Care Setting End users.

The major players in the global hemodynamic monitoring market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), PULSION Medical Systems SE (Germany), LiDCO Group plc (UK), Cheetah Medical (Israel), Deltex Medical Group Plc. (UK), ICU Medical (US), Osypka Medical GmbH (Germany), CareTaker Medical (US), CNSystems (Austria), NI Medical (Israel), and Uscom (Australia).

Hemodynamic monitoring market is segmented into two broad categories—monitors and disposables. The monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVDs; technological advancements in monitoring systems; increasing funding by government authorities for improving patient-centered care, safety, and efficiency; and the ability of hemodynamic monitors to improve cath lab efficiency.

The global hemodynamic monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers (ACCs), and home care settings. The clinics and ACCs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of ambulatory care centers globally, improving reimbursements for ACCs, growing number of patients visiting clinics & ACCs, and increasing number of initiatives by governments.

The growth of Hemodynamic Monitoring market is primarily driven by factors such as the technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems, increasing research into hemodynamic monitoring systems, influx of VC funding, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2018 to 2023. This high growth rate is attributed to Japan’s growing healthcare industry; extensive government reimbursement coverage for critical cardiac procedures; improving healthcare infrastructure in India and China; high diabetes prevalence in Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, China, and India; and government initiatives in Australia and Singapore.

The report analyzes the hemodynamic monitoring systems market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, type, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

