Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2015 – 2021

The hemodynamic monitoring system is primarily used for clinical inspection of cardiovascular health, longevity and quality of life of patients undergoing and recovering from cardiac surgery. These parameters are measured using photometric, electrical, pressure transducing equipment and invasive and noninvasive devices. The hemodynamic monitoring system also involves a use of various intravascular catheters.

Some factors boosting the demand for hemodynamic monitoring systems are rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing the incidence of respiratory disorders, growing demand for the screening of critical congenital heart disease (CCHD), government and private sector initiatives to reduce healthcare costs as well as growing geriatric patient population.

CCHD, one of the seven most severe congenital heart defects, can be life threatening to neonates. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases are among the most common respiratory diseases. More than nine-tenths of deaths in low- and middle-income countries occur due to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period. PMR projects the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market to account for US$ 508.4 Mn by the end of 2021. Hemodynamic monitoring systems market is expected to gain traction in developing regions such as APAC and Latin America.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market has been segmented into devices based on technologies and methods such as pulse contour, oesophageal doppler, volume clamp, hemodynamic monitoring sensors and pulmonary artery catheters.

The pulmonary artery catheters segment is estimated to dominate the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market with 35.0% share by 2015 end, followed by volume clamp segment. Increasing concerns regarding use of invasive techniques, particularly pulmonary artery catheter for measuring cardiac output, have paved way for alternative methods for measuring hemodynamic variables. Cardiac surgeons are increasingly seeking less invasive approaches to aortic or mitral valve surgery. Key players are offering various systems that enable minimal incision valve surgery.

By application, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market has been segmented into invasive hemodynamic monitoring, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring and minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring.

The invasive hemodynamic monitoring segment is projected to lose its dominance throughout the forecast period. Noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring application segment is projected to gain BPS during the forecast period. Among the three application segments, minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4396

By end-use, the hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into home care settings, ambulatory surgery centres, hospitals, clinics and independent catheterisation laboratories. Hospitals segment is projected to exhibit above-average growth during the forecast period.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. North America region was the largest market in terms of revenue contribution, accounting for 30.5% share of the overall hemodynamic monitoring systems market in 2014. This is attributed to the increasing number of cancer and cardiovascular patients, especially in the U.S. Europe region is projected to lose 40 BPS during the forecast period. Among the five regions, APAC region is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request For TOC-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4396

Some key players included in the report are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, LiDCO Group Plc and PULSION Medical Systems SE. Global players are investing on R&D to introduce innovative products in order to gain competitive edge. Additionally, they are also focusing on regional expansion through mergers and acquisitions. In developed regions, hemodynamic monitoring systems manufacturers prefer selling their products directly to consumer. By contrast, most vendors in countries such as China have tie-ups with suppliers to enhance their customer reach. Globally, medical equipment manufacturers in China account for over 50% market share for exporting noninvasive devices.