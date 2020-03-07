Hemicrania Continua Drug Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2026

Hemicrania continua is rare type of headache. This headache doses not stop and continuously causes pain on one side of the face or head. Doctors and scientists do not know the actual cause of hemicrania continua. Experts believe that it occurs more often in women than men. People suffering from hemicrania continua can get complete relief pain from the right treatment.

Common symptoms of hemicrania continua include jolting, stabbing, sharp, tearing pain; redness of the eyes; vomiting; drooping eyelids; nausea; sweatin; and runny nose. Doctors also believe that high stress levels, over exercising, bright lights, alcohol, changes in sleep patterns, and pressure on the neck aggravate the symptoms of hemicrania continua.Doctors diagnose a patient with hemicrania continua if he or she has had pain or headache consistently for three months. Indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), which is used to treat hemicrania continua patients. Sometime patients cannot get relief from one dose of indomethacin. In this case, doctors suggest further tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide is anticipated to boost the hemicrania continua drugs market during the forecast period. High incidence of stress among people across the world is boosting the hemicrania continua drug market. Lifestyle changes are also fueling the market.

As per the American Institute of Stress, 80% of workers feel stressed at their jobs, and nearly half say they need help in learning how to manage their stress. Fourty-two percent say their co-workers need such help. According to Medibank, Australian employees are absent for an average of 3.2 working days each year due to stress. The World Health Organization suggests that depression is among the leading causes of disability worldwide. Lack of knowledge about hemicrania continua is major restrain for the market.

The global hemicrania continua market can be segmented based on drug, end-user, and region. In terms of drug, the hemicrania continua drug market can be classified into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) and antidepressants. Indomethacin and celecoxib are major nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) for the treatment of hemicrania continua. Tricyclic antidepressants such as amitriptyline also help prevent hemicrania continua In terms of revenue, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) segment held a significant share of the market in 2017.

Based on end-user, the global hemicrania continua drugs market can be categorized into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a prominent share of the hemicrania continua drug market in 2017.

In terms of region, the global hemicrania continua drug market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue. The hemicrania continua drug market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, factors such as better health care infrastructure, economic growth, and rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people are expected to propel the hemicrania continua drug market in the region. The hemicrania continua drug market in Latin America and Middles East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global Hemicrania Continua drug market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Apotex Inc, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LUPIN., and Novartis AG.