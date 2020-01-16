Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSC) Mobilization Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Mobilization is the recruitment of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) into peripheral blood from the bone marrow following chemotherapy treatment. There are several advantages for reinfusion of autologous mobilized peripheral blood stem cells over bone marrow HSC.

Some of the major advantages include enhanced immune reconstitution, shorter duration of granulocytopenia, shorter hospital stays, reduced morbidity and mortality and saving of financial resources. Several factors, such as type and dose of cytokines, age, mobilizing chemotherapy regimen, interval from last chemotherapy cycle and type of previous chemotherapy cycles or radiation, affects HSC mobilization.

BioLineRx Ltd. is developing BL-8040, a short peptide which acts as a CXCR4 antagonist, for the treatment of HSC mobilization. Celldex Therapeutics Inc., and Aviara Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some other key players having pipeline drugs for HSC mobilization.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

