Helpdesk Management Market Key Growth Drivers (2018-2028)

Helpdesk Management Market: Market Overview

Digital transformation and applications of advanced technologies are completely changing the current business scenario. Technological advancements, such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and omnichannel communication, have completely restructured the modern business environment. In order to stay competitive, most of the businesses are turning to digital transformation & and investing on helpdesk technologies. Such factors are creating potential market opportunities for the helpdesk management solution providers across the globe. In parallel, all type of enterprises are making customer-centric business processes to make customers happier. Customer services have been and will be the center concern for most of the organizations. These factors are expected to surge the growth of the global helpdesk management market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, nowadays the competition is stiffer than ever, the importance of helpdesk management solutions has become a primary necessity. This is the reason why many enterprises have been adopting the helpdesk management. In many cases, enterprises are moving towards the automation of routine business processes. Owning to this, enterprises are started adopting helpdesk management solutions to make customer services better.

The helpdesk management solutions stores customers’ information in a database that is searchable and executable for the customer interaction. The helpdesk management solutions offers: knowledge management, self-services, IT Network management, asset management, 24*7 support by using smart phones and tablets. In addition to this, the helpdesk management solution can address internal and external customer of an enterprise.

Helpdesk Management Market: Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Drivers

The major growth drivers of the helpdesk management market include adoption of the latest technological advancements and increasing demand of cloud-based applications. In addition, use of helpdesk management solutions in various industry verticals shall drive the growth of the global helpdesk management market. Advancements in industrial IT infrastructure across the globe has led to growth of the helpdesk management market across the globe.

Challenges

However, the major challenge faced by the helpdesk management solution providers are integration of new technologies within existing infrastructure. In addition, interoperability problem, integration of new technologies within existing infrastructure, migration of sensitive data, security concerns while adopting cloud based solutions are major challenges for the helpdesk management solution providers.

Trends

The global helpdesk management market, at the moment, has been consolidating and several vendors are looking to expand their product portfolio with additional capabilities. These capabilities include voice routing technologies, workforce management, business intelligence and analytics, recording, web chat, email response management, e-ticketing and many others.

Helpdesk Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the helpdesk management market on the basis of Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud based

In terms of value, the on-premise sub-segment accounted for maximum share of the global helpdesk management market in 2017. On the other hand, the cloud based sub-segment is expected to show maximum growth rate of global helpdesk management market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the helpdesk management market on the basis of End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

The large enterprise sub-segment accounted for the major market share of the global helpdesk management market in 2017. The growth of large enterprise sub-segment is attributed to introduction and adoption of new technologies in various industry verticals. Moreover, the small and medium enterprise sub-segment is projected to register a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the helpdesk management market on the basis of By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and life sciences

Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Others

Due to increasing customer base, the banking, financial services, and insurance sub-segment is projected to have major market share of the global helpdesk management market during the forecast period. In addition, due to increasing digitalization in telecom industry, the telecommunication sub-segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Helpdesk Management market are Zendesk, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Freshworks Inc., ManageEngine, SolarWinds MSP, Wrike, Vision Helpdesk, Eltrino, LiveChat Software, Seamless Desk, among others.