Help Desk Outsourcing Market 2019-2025: Latest Updates with Market Shares, Revenue, Topmost Competitors

Helpdesk outsourcing refers to the process of engaging an external resource or service provider to provide technical support to employees and manage the same.

It has gained in popularity over the past few years as firms are seeking to minimize in-house expenses. Apart from the inherent cost advantages, it can aid in enhancing the productivity within a short time because of a well-trained and continuously monitored workforce. Scalability in terms of handling of calls can also be ensured. These services are also providing a competitive edge to the SMBs that do not have the resources to build and maintain a technical help desk.

Helpdesk outsourcing is the process of the business engaging resources outside the company to manage customer service and technical assistance support for their customers. Outsourcing helps the organization to decrease the operational cost and to reach maximum end users.

Factors such as consumerization of IT drive the growth of the market. Several MNCs as well as SMEs are outsourcing their help desk services to reduce the overall TCO. Help desk outsourcing services are being increasingly adopted by organizations with the rise in the mobile workforce and the adoption of the BYOD culture.

This report focuses on the global Help Desk Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Help Desk Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CSC

HCL Technologies

HP Enterprise Services

IBM

Qcom Outsourcing

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Outsourced Level 1 and Level 2 Support Services

Outsourced Technical Helpdesk Support Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Help Desk Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Help Desk Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

