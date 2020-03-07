Helicopter MRO Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

This report focus on helicopter Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market. Helicopter MRO is a fundamental aspect of helicopter operations. It ensures the preservation of rotorcraft in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness in order to guarantee the safety of operations, passengers and crew. The MRO sector is heavily regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies with operators and OEMs being required to adhere to stringent regulations and practices in the performance of helicopter MRO work. Companies that conduct such services require approval and certification of facilities and infrastructure by the necessary aviation safety bodies.
The increase in the demand for helicopters will foster the need for MRO services, which in turn will promote the prospects for growth in the global market for helicopter MRO services during the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the Helicopter MRO market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Helicopter MRO business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Helicopter MRO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Helicopter MRO value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Engine Maintenance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Civil
Military
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Airbus Helicopters
Leonardo S.p.A
Turbomeca (Safran)
Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
Bell Helicopter
Sikorsky Aircraft
MTU Maintenance
Pratt & Whitney
Heli-One
StandardAero
Honeywell Aerospace
RUAG Aviation
Robinson Helicopter
Russian Helicopter
Mid-Canada Mod Center
Transwest Helicopters
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Helicopter MRO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Helicopter MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Helicopter MRO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Helicopter MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Helicopter MRO Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Helicopter MRO Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Helicopter MRO Segment by Type
2.2.1 Airframe Heavy Maintenance
2.2.2 Engine Maintenance
2.2.3 Component Maintenance
2.3 Helicopter MRO Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Helicopter MRO Segment by Application
2.4.1 Civil
2.4.2 Military
2.5 Helicopter MRO Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Helicopter MRO by Players
3.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Helicopter MRO Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Airbus Helicopters
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Airbus Helicopters News
11.2 Leonardo S.p.A
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.2.3 Leonardo S.p.A Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A News
11.3 Turbomeca (Safran)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.3.3 Turbomeca (Safran) Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Turbomeca (Safran) News
11.4 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.4.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC News
11.5 Bell Helicopter
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.5.3 Bell Helicopter Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Bell Helicopter News
11.6 Sikorsky Aircraft
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.6.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Sikorsky Aircraft News
11.7 MTU Maintenance
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered
11.7.3 MTU Maintenance Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 MTU Maintenance News
……Continued
