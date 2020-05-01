Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market Growth, Trends, Analysis & Report 2017-2027 | Abbott, ADI/American Diagnostica

Helicobacter pylori testing is used to identify a helicobacter pylori infection in the upper part of the small intestine and stomach. The helicobacter pylori test is also used to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment. Helicobacter pylori can cause peptic ulcers, stomach (gastric) cancer and chronic gastritis. Helicobacter pylori testing is done to find whether an infection with helicobacter pylori bacteria is causing an ulcer or not. There are different types of helicobacter pylori testing that are performed. Amongst them some requires a sample of stool or breath while others are more invasive and requires a tissue sample obtained using an endoscopy. Helicobacter pylori bacteria grows in the digestive tract and have a tendency to attack the stomach lining. Helicobacter pylori infections are usually harmless but they are mainly responsible for majority of ulcers in the small intestine and stomach. It is the most common infection in humans therefore there detection is important.

According to a research by CDC, helicobacter pylori causes more than 90% of duodenal ulcers and up to 80% of gastric ulcers

Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Over the forecast period, the global helicobacter pylori testing market is expected to grow steadily because of the increasing number of older population, and increased prevalence of infectious diseases and gastritis. The growing awareness of immunodiagnostics among the people, rapid advances in technology and innovations, and increasing product approvals are expected to propel the market growth of the global helicobacter pylori testing market. However high cost of test is the prominent factors restraining the growth of global helicobacter pylori testing market.

Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Segmentation

The global helicobacter pylori testing market is classified on the basis of test type, end user and geography

On the basis of test type, the global helicobacter pylori testing market can be segmented into:

With Endoscopy Histology Rapid urease testing Culture PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)



Without Endoscopy Stool/fecal antigen test Urea breath test H. pylori antibody testing



On the basis of end user, the global helicobacter pylori testing market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Private Labs

Public health labs

Physician offices

Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Overview

To evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment and diagnose an infection helicobacter pylori testing is done. The tests with endoscopy is considered good tests but are invasive so they are less frequently ordered. Based on end user, the global helicobacter pylori testing is segmented into hospitals, private labs, public’s health labs and physician offices.

Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, global helicobacter pylori testing market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate global helicobacter pylori testing market over the forecast period due to high prevalence of gastritis. Western Europe is expected to be the second largest market for helicobacter pylori testing. Asia Pacific market is expected to experience delayed growth due to unawareness towards helicobacter pylori testing and low disposable income.

Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global helicobacter pylori testing market include Abbott, ADI/American Diagnostica, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Helena Laboratories, Horiba, Takara Bio, EKF Diagnostics, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC, etc.