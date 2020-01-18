Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Diagnostics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 – 2025

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a spiral shaped gram-negative aerobic bacterium commonly found in the stomach. Bacteria plays a vital role in balancing stomach ecology. When H. pylori invades and attacks the stomach lining, it causes stomach infections. These infections are commonly found in both men as well as women. Nearly 30% of the world’s population is infected by H. pylori. In some countries, the bacteria infects more than 50% of the population, making this infection one of the most common bacterial infections known to mankind.

H. pylori infections cause stomach ulcers and gastritis. As the bacterium causes stomach ulcers and duodenal ulcers, it is associated with stomach and duodenal cancers. In 1994, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified H. pylori as a carcinogen. The mode of transmission of H. pylori is unclear. However it is suggested that the bacterium is transmitted from one individual to another via the fecal-oral route.

Most people with Helicobacter pylori infection are asymptomatic. Mostly, H. pylori infections occur in childhood. Patients with peptic ulcer caused by H. pylori experience symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, and excessive burping. In some cases, peptic ulcers lead to severe complications such as internal bleeding (which occur when these ulcers break through the blood vessel), obstruction (which happens when an ulcer prevents food from leaving the stomach), perforation (ulcer breaks through the stomach wall), and peritoneum infection.

Rising prevalence of these infections are projected to propel the global H. pylori diagnostics market during the forecasted period. These infections are more prevalent in developing countries. Poor sanitation, lack of water supply, poor personal hygiene, and dense population are the key factors attributed to the spread of H. pylori infections. Awareness about these infections among people is one of the factors fueling the growth of the global H. pylori diagnostics market.. However, stringent regulatory norms and rules by government are likely to hamper market growth.

