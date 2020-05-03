Heel And Elbow Suspension Market 2016-2026 Key Players- ‘Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, PUMA, BRG sports, Fortune Brands’

The heel and elbow are two of the most likely body parts to be injured, particularly by sportspersons. The most common types of sports injuries include sprains i.e. when one or more ligaments are twisted, stretched or torn. A strain is when the muscle fibre or tissue is stretched or even torn. Signs of such injuries include pain, swelling, ulcers, or tenderness around the joint or the muscle and movement might also be difficult. Heel pain is when the thick tissue running under the foot sole becomes damaged which is very common in sprinters and joggers. The elbow and arm can be affected by injuries, tennis elbow bursitis, sprains, strains or even a fracture in the worst case scenario. This is where the heel and elbow suspension market comes into picture.

Heel and Elbow Suspension market Drivers

Any person can suffer a fall and injure themselves while going about their lives since most tendon injuries are due to overuse or aging. People who make the same movement over and over, whether in their daily routine, job or while playing sports are far more likely to damage their tendons. Hence, it can be reasonably assumed that the heel and elbow suspension market is global in nature and ever-growing on account of a younger population in Asia which would require the equipment for sports –related injuries, while their counterparts in the West are aging and would require the protection kits for age-related ailments. Thus, the heel and elbow suspension market is expected to have a bright future. The growing importance of e-commerce websites, especially among the millennial generation, convenience of buying anywhere, anytime and also the discounts offered by these companies on exclusive products will also play a crucial role in the heel and elbow suspension equipment market sales.

Heel and Elbow Suspension market Key Regions

North America is the largest heel and elbow suspension equipment market at present and is expected to remain so for the near future. This is because of a strong sporting culture which encourages youth to take up such activities for a healthier lifestyle (leading to heel and or elbow injuries for some), along with an aging population which may suffer from age related heel and elbow injuries. Europe and the APAC region are the second and third largest markets for this respectively. High economic growth rates and an increasing disposable income in China and India are expected to make them focus markets of the medium to long term

Heel and Elbow Suspension market Key Market Players

Some of the major companies operating in the heel and elbow suspension market include Amer Sports, Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, PUMA, BRG sports, Fortune Brands, Daiwa Seiko, Dunlop Sports Group America and Jaren Corporation. Most of these companies are concentrated in the developed world but companies from China and India are also expected to become some of the largest players within the near future.