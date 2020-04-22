Heavy Equipment Seating Market: Increase In Urbanization, And Expansion Of Infrastructure And Construction Industry Boosting The Global Market

Heavy equipment seat is an accessory of heavy equipment used in construction and agriculture. It is often used in medium and heavy duty trucks, and compact and regular construction equipment. Heavy equipment seats are customizable and comes with integrated headrest, armrest, and backrest. NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness), affect operator comfort. Often, NVH is caused due to systems predominantly used in off road equipment. Manufacturers of heavy equipment seats are developing seats with an inbuilt suspension system. Mechanical suspension and pneumatic suspension are two commonly used systems.

Mechanical suspension has inbuilt coil springs and energy damping shock absorbers that helps in a smoother ride and improves the comfort of the operator. In pneumatic suspension, air spring systems are installed that provide comfortable rides. Air springs installed in pneumatic suspension systems have a variable spring rate. Moreover, manufacturers of heavy equipment seats also offer addition features such as cushion heaters and coolers, adjustable headrests and armrests, and adjustable heats. These additional features helps the operator to work in more comfort during their long workdays.

A major driver boosting the global heavy equipment seating market is increase in urbanization, and expansion of infrastructure and construction industry. Moreover, rising demand for operator safety, and electric seats with innovative design to accomplish maximum productivity in minimum time and at less cost is projected to drive the heavy equipment seating market. Seats with more reliability in terms of operator safety, low maintenance, low noise emission, suitable suspensions, and adjustable armrest, headrest, and seat height that are easy to maintain, are anticipated to augment the heavy equipment seating market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increase in demand for heavy equipment seats with improved quality, durability, and innovative designs is expected to propel the market. However, factors to be kept in mind while designing a seat such as safety regulations, vehicle designs, under-hood space, cabin size, and operator safety are expected to hinder the heavy equipment seating market. Nevertheless, growing mining industry and municipal engineering is expected to create significant opportunity for the heavy equipment seating market in the coming years.

The global heavy equipment seating market is classified based on type, material, technology, suspension system, application, and regions. Based on type, the market can be segmented into air suspension seat, harness seat, mechanical suspension seat, pedestal seat, pod seat, and static seat. In terms of material, the market is categorized into synthetic leather, genuine leather, and fabric material. Based on technology, the market can be divided into standard seats, powered seats, and heated seats. In terms of suspension system, the market can be classified into pneumatic suspension and mechanical suspension.

Based on application, the market can be segmented into construction equipment, compact equipment, dozers, graders, haul trucks, regular trucks, semi-trucks, and other such equipment used in the agriculture industry. Based on region, the global heavy equipment seating market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Spain, Russia, France, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the heavy equipment seating include Ultra Seat Corporation, International Service & Supply Ltd., Sears Mfg. Co. (Sears), Iowa Export-Import/Global Solutions (IEI), General Kintetics, and Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.. Market players compete with each other based on their product portfolio in order to survive in the market.

With an increase in competitiveness in the market due to fewer manufacturers of heavy equipment seating, top companies are expanding their research and development facilities to develop and design durable, innovative, efficient, light weight, cheaper, high-quality, and high strength and comfortable seats. Top companies are focusing on customizing their product category based on segment and region, offering the most competitive wholesale pricing, and looking to develop improved and new technologies for heavy equipment seating applications.