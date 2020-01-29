Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market 2019, by ABB, FANUC, KUKA, NACHI Robotic Systems, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki

Heavy duty industrial robots have a high payload capacity, usually more than 0.5 ton, and multiple arm-joints, which provides them more flexibility. As heavy duty industrial robots are used for exhaustive applications, these robots require preventive maintenance, which keeps them viable and increases their lifespan. The preventive maintenance of heavy duty industrial robots will also allow end-users to prevent sudden breakdowns and reduce the operational barriers.

This report focuses on the Heavy Duty Industrial Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The engagement of industrial workers is declining with the rising trend for the implementation of heavy duty industrial robots. This has enabled various industries to enhance their productivity and reduce their operational breakdown. The employment of industrial robots ensures the prevention of any damage to the raw material and products as they are designed to carry heavy loads efficiently. It also results in an effective and efficient distribution of workforce for productive industrial operations in the industries. Technavio’s market research report identifies that the growing need for uninterrupted industrial operations will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global heavy duty industrial robot market till 2021. Industries benefit in several ways since uninterrupted operations aid in reduced wastage and optimized operational cost.

The regional and local vendors in the APAC region offers the cost-effective robotic technology. The presence of many system integrators and raw material suppliers and a reasonable number of distributors and suppliers are supporting the penetration of this technology to various end-users. The growing demand for sophisticated and quality products and the revolutionizing of capabilities by integrating new technologies are encouraging the introduction of heavy-duty industrial robots.

The worldwide market for Heavy Duty Industrial Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

ABB

FANUC

KUKA

NACHI Robotic Systems

Yaskawa Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Payload Capacity 0.50 to 1 Ton

Payload Capacity 1 to 2 Ton

Payload Capacity more than 2

Material Handling

Assembly Line

Logistics

