Heavy Duty Equipment Market- Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2025: Daimler, Dongfeng, Eicher Motors, FCA, Ford Motor Company, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volvo

Heavy duty equipment is specially designed for executing construction tasks, most frequently ones involving earthwork operations.They usually comprise five equipment systems: implement, traction, structure, power train, control and information.Heavy equipment functions through the mechanical advantage of a simple machine, the ratio between input force applied and force exerted is multiplied. Some equipment uses hydraulic drives as a primary source of motion.

The global Heavy Duty Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heavy Duty Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Duty Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler

Dongfeng

Eicher Motors

FCA

Ford Motor Company

Freightliner

General Motors

Kenworth

Navistar

Nissan

Oshkosh Corporation

Paccar

Peterbilt

ScaniaAB

Tata Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

China National Heavy Duty



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Track-type

Grader

Pipelayer

Scraper

Loader

Others



Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Power

Rail

Oil & Gas

Construction

Others



