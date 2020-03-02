Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging: Technology and Market Dynamics

The rise in consumer inclination towards light-weight, convenient product packaging has compelled the packaging industry to put forth organized paper & paperboard packaging solutions with an aim to tap the organized retail industry and meet the growing consumer demands. Among the various types of paper packaging, the corrugated packaging is the most promising packaging type all across the globe. Heavy duty corrugated packaging is in great demand with regards to bulk packaging as they turn handy to protect as well as in transportation of goods. Heavy duty corrugated packaging usually uses double or triple wall corrugated boards to design various products such as rigid boxes & crates and can thus be customized as per the end users requirements. Moreover, growing penetration of e-commerce and online retail industry have led manufacturers to develop state-of-the-art heavy duty corrugated packaging solutions contributing largely to the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market.

Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

Heavy duty corrugated packaging market is vastly driven by the growth in e-commerce business. The shift in consumer lifestyle patterns have elevated the growth of e-commerce and online retail trade wherein; the manufacturers have extensively adopted the use of heavy duty corrugated packaging to ensure reliable and safe delivery of heavy duty products as well as raw materials, thereby accelerating the growth of global heavy duty corrugated packaging market. Also, heavy duty corrugated packages are cost-effective, eco-friendly, recyclable and readily disposable in nature and are thus used by manufacturers as an alternative to wooden crates as well as plastic bulk containers.

Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Segmentation

The heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented as follows

On the basis of product type, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into:

Boxes

Cartons

Sheets

On the basis of board type, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into:

Double-wall corrugated board

Triple-wall corrugated board

On the basis of Applications, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into:

Industrial Packaging

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Electrical Appliance

Textile Goods

E-commerce

Logistics and Transports

Others

Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Segmentation Overview

Heavy duty corrugated packaging is in great demand in industrial packaging as well as in bulk retail packaging. As a result, triple-wall heavy duty corrugated boards are in high demand due to its reliable and robust nature. Based on the product type, corrugated boxes are likely to dominate the heavy duty corrugated packaging market over the forecast period.

Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the heavy duty corrugated packaging market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Being an established market with significant volumetric transactions of industrial goods that take place with each passing day, North America is estimated to lead the charge in the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. Rise in urbanization in Asia Pacific region is likely to show significant growth during the forecast period. Developing countries such as China and India demonstration very little sign economic slow-down. Economic boom owing to growth in the industrial sector, in this region is expected to channelize the logistics sector. European nations currently have a decent market share due to high volumetric transactions of goods, which is likely to remain rather moderate owing to shift in focus toward emerging economies. Latin America is also estimated to register positive growth in the heavy duty corrugated packaging over the forecast period. Overall, the global heavy duty corrugated packaging market is projected to observe a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players that operate in the heavy duty corrugated packaging market across the globe are Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., NEFAB GROUP, DS Smith Plc, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., Sravan Corrugaters Private Limited. and others.

